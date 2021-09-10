CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evander Holyfield on dangers of Vitor Belfort fight: ‘I can keep from getting hurt in boxing’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Evander Holyfield doesn’t want anyone worrying about him. Fighting for the first time in almost a decade, Holyfield is aware that there are questions about him returning to boxing just a month shy of his 59th birthday. He meets former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, 44, in the main event of the “Legends 2” Triller Fight Club event this Saturday at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, a matchup that was made after Holyfield was called in on less than two weeks’ notice to replace Oscar De La Hoya.

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

