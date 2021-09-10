CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Chicago – TCL’s clamshell phone that could have been a mid-range hit

By Peter Holden
talkandroid.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould you imagine what the music world would be if Chicago had never got together to produce a ton of hits? Well, sadly you kinda do thanks to TCL canning its plans to produce its clamshell folding smartphone known only as its code name – ‘Chicago’. What could have been a true, affordable competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 that is currently mopping up the sales is not coming to market, ever.

www.talkandroid.com

Phone Arena

Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 5G deals ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While T-Mobile has yet to make a lot of noise about its long overdue Best Buy debut, suggesting the brand is not present in many physical stores at the moment, bargain hunters may want to consider the retailer's official website as an alternative to the "Un-carrier" itself or device manufacturers for purchasing a number of popular phones.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung to add OIS to mid-range Galaxy A series phones

Samsung continues to work on major and minor improvements. The camera system is something the South Korean tech giant is good at. It always introduces camera-focused smartphones that deliver high-quality images. The latest enhancement is applying OIS to low-cost and mid-range Galaxy devices. In the near future, we may have a difficult time distinguishing the difference because most Galaxy phones offer great camera performance no matter what category. This means the mid-range Galaxy phones will be more competitive than ever.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

With TCL’s foldable phone now on indefinite hold, can anyone challenge Samsung?

Samsung may have already won the foldable game before the race has even started. TCL has just confirmed that its first foldable smartphone has been indefinitely postponed. The device, code-named Project Chicago, was supposed to be TCL’s first foray into the foldable smartphone world. Instead, in a statement to the press, TCL said it will be postponing the project indefinitely, citing component shortages and rising costs in foldable production.
CELL PHONES
Person
Michael Fisher
CNET

TCL cancels plans to release a foldable phone this year

For over two years, TCL has been showing prototypes of possible foldable phones to reporters. One had a 10-inch screen that bent into thirds. Another featured a screen that wrapped around the wrist. Yet another had a large screen that closed like a book, one featured a screen you pulled out to expand it into a tablet and a more futuristic model included foldable and rollable displays in the same device.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

TCL Project Chicago: The Foldable Phone That Wasn’t Meant To Be

TCL has been making waves in the budget and mid-range markets over the course of the past two years thanks to successful releases of the TCL 10 series last year and TCL 20 series this year. But TCL has much bigger plans other than just duking it out with OnePlus and Motorola at the low-end of the smartphone market. The company showed off its wearable display in the TCL NXTWEAR G back at CES 2021 and has also given us a glimpse at flexible displays that could arrive sometime in the future.
NFL
ZDNet

Sony Xperia 10 III review: A solid mid-range 5G phone with a 21:9 screen and good battery life, but the price is high

Sony has long ploughed its own smartphone furrow, supporting a wide 21:9 screen that makes for taller handsets than usual and lends itself to video consumption. Xperia phones target three price bands: Xperia 1 is the flagship, Xperia 5 covers the mid-range, and Xperia 10 is the entry-level model, vying with mid-range priced phones from other makers. I've already looked at the latest Xperia 1 III which turned out to be well featured but expensive. How does the £399 (inc. VAT) Xperia 10 III fare? (At the time of writing, the Xperia 10 III is not officially available in the US.)
CELL PHONES
#Clamshell#Mid Range#Laptop#Tcl Ui Displaycover#Amoled#Fhd Resolution#Processorqualcomm#Sony#Ois#Nfc#American#Mwc#Oneplus Nord#All South Africans#Braai
SlashGear

Snapdragon 695G could give mid-range phones a gaming boost

For almost three quarters straight, MediaTek has managed to wrest the crown from Qualcomm in the mobile application processor (AP) market. Part of its winning strategy is to throw everything it has on a wall and see which ones stick, mostly targeting mid-range phones in both 5G and LTE categories. Qualcomm, of course, hasn’t been absent there, and its upcoming Snapdragon 600 series chips are clearly its latest attempt to reclaim its throne in that mid-tier market, especially when it comes to gaming.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Galaxy A52s 5G review: A mid-range phone with flagship performance

The Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A52 5G are two of the finest mid-range phones ever from Samsung. But the global chip shortage seems to have played havoc with Samsung’s plans to keep selling the two handsets, which is evident by how they are out of stock in quite a few markets, and it seems that’s the reason why Samsung decided to make the Galaxy A52s 5G.
CELL PHONES
talkandroid.com

What’s the difference between the Xiaomi 11T Lite 5G NE, 11T, and 11T Pro?

Xiaomi’s new 11T series has been officially unveiled in western markets, being the first offerings to drop the ‘Mi’ moniker. Consisting of the Xiaomi 11T Lite 5G NE, 11T, and the flagship 11T Pro, the 11T series offers a blend of affordability and high-end hardware. The Pro offers an insanely quick 120Hz HyperCharge while the 11T has 67W charging, and the 11T Lite makes do with 33W. While the 11T Pro and 11T Lite are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 778G chips respectively, the 11T has MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200-Ultra under the hood. Prices start from €499 for the Xiaomi 11T and €649 for the 11T pro.
NFL
talkandroid.com

Samsung’s One UI 4.0 beta for the Galaxy S21 is now live in the US and Europe

The One UI 4.0 beta program is finally live for Galaxy S21 smartphones in the US and Europe, bringing Samsung’s take on Android 12 to the flagship phones that launched at the end of January. Besides the Android OS version bump, the One UI 4.0 beta brings a bunch of new features and customization options to the smartphone experience.
CELL PHONES
talkandroid.com

The Xiaomi 11T Pro packs in a 120Hz AMOLED display, insanely quick 120W HyperCharge, and a 108MP main camera

Xiaomi has officially launched its new 11T series with varying levels of charging technolog and powered by three different processors. While the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro share much the same hardware, there are differences with the Pro sporting the Snapdragon 888 chipset whereas the regular 11T is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200-Ultra. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chip powers the Xiaomi 11T Lite which also features 33W charging.
CELL PHONES
ausdroid.net

Samsung’s new mid range tablet Galaxy Tab S7 FE available in Australia tomorrow

Samsung Electronics Australia has announced the latest addition to its Galaxy tablet range the Tab S7 FE – will go on sale in Australia tomorrow. With the same metal finish of the Galaxy Tab S7 line, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes in four colours: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink with a choice of Wi-Fi or LTE 5G connectivity.
WORLD
talkandroid.com

The latest OxygenOS update adds Hasselblad’s XPan panoramic mode to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

When the OnePlus 9 series launched earlier this year it was also the debut of the brand’s partnership with the Hasselblad camera company although its influence was limited at the time to calibrating the colors in the camera app. Today sees a software update roll out to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro which brings a new camera feature called Hasselblad XPan Mode that recreates the unique experience of vintage image capturing.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

CAT S22 Flip is a rugged Android phone in old-school clamshell guise

The flip or clamshell phone design has gone the way of the dinosaur, but there is still at least one company that makes them. Not only has Samsung been launching a flip phone for China and South Korea year after year after year, its Galaxy Z Flip even puts a modern and hi-tech spin to the old school form factor. Compared to those, the rugged CAT S22 Flip looks almost negligible, but it has a few important perks that make it worth a second look, especially if you’re in the market for tough-as-tanks phones.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Samsung's first mid-range 108MP camera phone is reportedly on the way

Samsung's Galaxy A72 successor could feature a 108MP main camera. Unlike the Galaxy S21 Ultra, however, the Galaxy A72 may not use a Samsung ISOCELL sensor. Instead, the mid-ranger might use a 108MP sensor from Mcnex or Partron. Samsung could finally launch its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera...
CELL PHONES

