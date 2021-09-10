Helmut Lang’s SS22 Collection Takes the Suit Out of the Office and Into the Air

Clashing prints, hints of crochet and abs are on the OOTD menu. After seasons of virtual presentations, New York Fashion Week is back with in-person shows from designers like Tanya Taylor, Proenza Schouler, Prabal Gurung and Brandon Maxwell, which means street style inspiration galore! Sure, there are the now-ubiquitous masks tucked into handbags and dangling from wrists and attendees need to provide proof of vaccination to enter venues, but it sure is nice to see a parade of fun outfits strutting down the streets of NYC. Can we cautiously say that nature is healing? With the fall vibes, back to school energy in the air, and fresh NYFW 2021 street style, it sure feels that way at the moment.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO