Helmut Lang’s SS22 Collection Takes the Suit Out of the Office and Into the Air
Through its unisex Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Helmut Lang explores themes of familiarity and newness through a lineup of boldly colored nautical-inspired garments. While the label defines itself as “designerless,” or without a sole creative lead, it collaborated with the South Korea-born, Colorado-based artist Maia Ruth Lee for this season’s collection. Taking notes from time spent in airports and, in particular, the materials used to package and transport luggage, Lee utilized tarp-like fabrics, rope and mesh among other materials to create pieces that present themselves as wrapped or bound.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0