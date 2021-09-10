Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Uneven performance in opener

Zuerlein connected on three of five field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point attempts in Thursday's loss to the Buccaneers. Zuerlein, who spent the majority of training camp on the PUP list with a back injury, started off the night by connecting on his first PAT of the season. However, things got shaky after that. He pulled his next attempt -- a 31-yard field goal -- far left and missed an extra point that would have tied the game at 14. After missing two kicks in a row, Zuerlein was summoned at the end of the half for a 60-yard attempt. While it faded short and to the left, the 33-year-old gave it a ride and it appeared to give him some confidence going into the second half. Zuerlein went 2-for-2 on field goals in the second half -- including a 48-yard attempt to give Dallas the lead with a minute and a half left to go in the game.