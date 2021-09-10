CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein: Uneven performance in opener

 8 days ago

Zuerlein connected on three of five field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point attempts in Thursday's loss to the Buccaneers. Zuerlein, who spent the majority of training camp on the PUP list with a back injury, started off the night by connecting on his first PAT of the season. However, things got shaky after that. He pulled his next attempt -- a 31-yard field goal -- far left and missed an extra point that would have tied the game at 14. After missing two kicks in a row, Zuerlein was summoned at the end of the half for a 60-yard attempt. While it faded short and to the left, the 33-year-old gave it a ride and it appeared to give him some confidence going into the second half. Zuerlein went 2-for-2 on field goals in the second half -- including a 48-yard attempt to give Dallas the lead with a minute and a half left to go in the game.

Cowboys' Greg Zuerlein laments missed field goals: 'If I do my job, we win that game'

Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein was a bit hard on himself after the team’s 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. Zuerlein missed two field goals and an extra point attempt that may have given the Cowboys the lead. He still managed to nail the field goal that put the Cowboys ahead late in the fourth quarter, but the offense let Tom Brady get too much time to lead the game-winning drive.
Greg Zuerlein looks broken after two horrific missed kicks

The Dallas Cowboys looked to pull within four points of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but kicker Greg Zuerlein missed the field goal by a mile. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys officially began their 2021 seasons with their first drives ending in punts, but the offenses took over shortly afterwards. The Buccaneers held an early 14-7 lead over the Cowboys in the second quarter, and it looked as though the Cowboys were going to at least tie things up, before their offense sputtered in the red zone.
Dallas Cowboys address kicker situation following Greg Zuerlein struggles

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to re-sign kicker Lirim Hajrullahu to their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The announcement comes after starting kicker Greg Zuerlein struggled in the season opener. Zuerlein finished 3-for-5 on field goals and 2-for-3 on PATs in the Cowboys 31-29 loss to Tampa...
Jerry Jones backs Greg Zuerlein after rough performance against Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-29 in their season opener on Thursday night, thanks to a perfectly executed last-minute drive by Tom Brady. Dak Prescott played great in his return from ankle surgery. Kicker Greg Zuerlein, on the other hand, wasn't on his game. The veteran missed two field goals and an extra point, essentially changing the outcome of the game.
Cowboys stock up, stock down going into Week 2: Dak Prescott blasts off, Greg Zuerlein torpedoes

Things didn't go how the Dallas Cowboys hoped they would when they visited Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, but there was plenty of good to take away from it without wandering into the dangerous territory of "moral victory." Dak Prescott returned and looked better than good; hell, he looked better than great. The two-time Pro Bowler looked better than the best quarterback to ever play the game, who happened to be on the other sideline. So while Brady got the win (most important), notice was sent that Prescott was back in business, and business is again booming offensively in Dallas.
Updates: Faith In Greg Zuerlein; Depth At Kicker

4:19 p.m. - Playing his first full game since offseason back surgery, Greg Zuerlein hit a critical 48-yard field goal late against the Bucs but also missed two field goal attempts (31, 60 yards) and an extra point in the Cowboys' 31-29 season-opening loss. Special teams coordinator John Fassel, who...
Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend posts birthday tribute to him amid trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is going strong as the Texans quarterback remains on the sideline amid allegations of sexual assault. The singer shared a sweet birthday tribute to Watson in an Instagram post Tuesday. Anais shared a series of photos that showed the couple cozied up on a recent tropical vacation.
Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Signing Another Former Pro Bowl RB

The Baltimore Ravens made the move everyone expected them to make Thursday night. They signed veteran running back Latavius Murray. Murray is in the process of finalizing a deal with Baltimore, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He is one of four running backs the Ravens have signed in the last couple of days.
Lopsided action on Raiders-Ravens at Las Vegas sportsbooks

Bettors are all over the Raiders in their season opener against the Ravens on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium. Baltimore dipped to a consensus 3½-point favorite over the Raiders on Monday at Las Vegas sportsbooks after the number dropped from 4½ to 4 last week. “We definitely need the...
Bucs-Cowboys opener begins with Black national anthem

The Black national anthem was played ahead of the NFL’s first game of the season between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. The NBC broadcast played a video of Alicia Keys singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" while the Florida A&M University Concert Choir joined in from Raymond James Stadium. Players from both teams stood in their respective end zones and locked arms to show unity ahead of the game.
