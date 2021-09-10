CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
size? References Its 2010 Nike Lunar Air 180 ACG for This Exclusive Air Huarache Colorway

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lifespan of the Air Huarache has now totaled out to 30 years, and to celebrate the silhouette’s anniversary,. has been rolling it out in a barrage of colorways both old and new alike. Shortly after revealing its “Toadstool” bring-back from 1992, the lifestyle runner is now being filtered through the lens of size? and dropping in this exclusive ACG colorway. Its palette harks back to the European retailer’s Nike Lunar Air 180 ACG collaboration from 2010 as well as the palette of the OG Air Terra ACG.

