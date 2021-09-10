Drew Robinson throws first pitch at Wrigley Field on World Suicide Prevention Day
Former MLB utility man Drew Robinson was honored on World Suicide Prevention Day, throwing out the first pitch of Friday’s series opener between the Cubs and Giants at Wrigley Field. Robinson tried to take his own life last April, surviving a suicide attempt that cost him his right eye. The 29-year-old made a successful comeback this season, appearing in 38 games for the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento before announcing his retirement.www.audacy.com
