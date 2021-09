Actress Courtney Thorne-Smith admitted she was “giddy” after getting roasted by Norm Macdonald on Late Night With Conan O’Brien. The memorable moment took place in 1997. Macdonald, who was a regular on O’Brien’s show, had been the first guest of the night. When Thorne-Smith came on next, the Saturday Night Live comedian slid down the couch, but still remained heavily involved in the conversation.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO