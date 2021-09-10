New study aims to track search-and-rescue workers’ exposure to carcinogens in Surfside

The FDA has worked up a document to "assess COVID-19 related symptoms" and familiarlizing yourself with each of them can save your life—especially with the "more transmissible" and "more dangerous" Delta variant. "The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to be the same as the original version of COVID-19. However, physicians are seeing people getting sicker quicker, especially for younger people. Recent research found that the Delta variant grows more rapidly – and to much greater levels – in the respiratory tract," say the doctors at UC Davis. Read on to see if you have signs of a COVID infection, as listed in the FDA document—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

