Surfside, FL

New study aims to track search-and-rescue workers’ exposure to carcinogens in Surfside

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSURFSIDE, Fla. – If you worked at or near the site of the building collapse in Surfside, researchers with the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine want to examine your toenails. Dr. Natasha Schaefer Solle, a research assistant professor at the University of...

The Post and Courier

New USC study links exposure to harmful algal blooms with neurological problems

COLUMBIA — Scientists have known for some time that harmful algal blooms in waterbodies could cause liver and kidney damage, but new research from the University of South Carolina has identified a link between a specific toxin and neurological issues. This new finding has researchers advocating for people to control...
COLUMBIA, SC
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Surfside, FL
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Yakima Herald Republic

Hanford workers sickened by toxic exposure will wait another year more for benefits

The workforce that built the U.S. nuclear arsenal, thousands of them already sickened or killed by workplace hazards, has been delivered two frustrating blows by the federal government. At least 937 nuclear workers nationwide — including some from Washington's Hanford nuclear reservation — seeking federal benefits for conditions resulting from...
Click10.com

Florida reports 10,723 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The newest COVID-19 data from the CDC on Wednesday shows an additional 10,723 cases and three deaths from the previous day. Florida has now reported 3,464,113 cases and 49,257 fatalities connected to COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, the latest metrics show. The numbers are sent to the CDC by the Florida Department of Health.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
EatThis

9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says FDA

The FDA has worked up a document to "assess COVID-19 related symptoms" and familiarlizing yourself with each of them can save your life—especially with the "more transmissible" and "more dangerous" Delta variant. "The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to be the same as the original version of COVID-19. However, physicians are seeing people getting sicker quicker, especially for younger people. Recent research found that the Delta variant grows more rapidly – and to much greater levels – in the respiratory tract," say the doctors at UC Davis. Read on to see if you have signs of a COVID infection, as listed in the FDA document—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Houma Courier

Can doctors and hospitals deny treatment for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients?

This article has been updated with a response from the Tennessee Department of Health. Across the South, hospital systems are in distress, and many administration officials have said facilities will soon have to start triaging scarce healthcare resources based on a patient's likelihood of survival. This has led some healthcare...
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical Daily

Self-Attacking Antibodies Found In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

A new study is shedding more light on what could be causing severe COVID-19 infection in SARS-CoV-2 patients. Stanford researchers revealed this week their interesting discovery upon examining a number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. In a press release published on Stanford Medicine’s website Tuesday, the team indicated that they found self-attacking antibodies in 1 in 5 patients.
