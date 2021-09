Sanaa Lathan almost turned down the opportunity to join the cast of Succession for its third season, which premieres Oct. 17. "It was interesting, because I had heard about the show, obviously, but I hadn't watched it," says actress, whose credits include the films Love & Basketball and Now You See Me 2. "It was an offer. It was in the fall of 2020. It was still that scary pandemic time and I hadn't traveled. I had to leave L.A. and go to New York and I said to myself, 'I don't know if I'm going to do this.' And then I did my homework and watched the first season and the second season in three days because I was so obsessed, and I said, 'I have to be a part of this.'"

