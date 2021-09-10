CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
20-year commitment by U.S. Government to Afghan people ends with heavy hearts

Freeport Journal Standard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 20-year commitment by the U.S. government to the people of Afghanistan ended last month, although not in a way that anyone would have hoped to see our assistance end. As the last transport left Kabul, I joined with fellow Americans in breathing a sigh of relief, strained and troubled by the allies and assets we left behind. It has been both heartbreaking and heartwarming to be reminded of our role as the leader of the free world as well as the shortcomings in fulfillment of compassion and empathy for those who helped along the way.

