CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

IRS: Cost of home testing for COVID is eligible medical expense

Hays Post
Hays Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers today that the cost of home testing for COVID-19 is an eligible medical expense that can be paid or reimbursed under health flexible spending arrangements (health FSAs), health savings accounts (HSAs), health reimbursement arrangements, or Archer medical savings accounts (Archer MSAs). That is because the cost to diagnose COVID-19 is an eligible medical expense for tax purposes.

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

At-home-COVID test kits covered by health savings plans, IRS says

The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers that the cost of at-home testing for COVID-19 is an eligible medical expense, making them eligible for health spending plans. Expenses for the kids can be pair or reimbursed under health flexible spending arrangements, (health FSAs), health savings accounts (HSAs), health reimbursement arrangements...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kiowacountypress.net

COVID testing hours offered at Eads Medical Clinic

Kiowa County Hospital District will perform drive through COVID tests ONLY during regular clinic hours at the clinic in Eads. Clinic hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Any patient with COVID-related symptoms after hours/weekends will need to...
EADS, CO
Star-Tribune

COVID-19 home test kits and PPE are tax-deductible, IRS says

According to the IRS, COVID-19 home testing kits are an eligible medical expense under the tax code. Personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes, are also eligible medical expenses if they’re used primarily for preventing the spread of COVID-19. That means taxpayers who itemize can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
985theriver.com

Amazon.com to cut cost of COVID-19 PCR test kits

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Amazon.com said it will cut the cost of its direct-to-consumer COVID-19 PCR Test Collection kit to $36.99, a $3 price reduction. The U.S. retailer said the price cut reflects its costs for selling the FDA-approved kit and is the result of a public-private partnership with the Biden administration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox 19

Biden picks Kroger, other top retailers to sell COVID tests at cost

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger is among several large national retailers tapped to offer at-home, rapid test COVID kits at cost over the next three months. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced Kroger, Walmart and Amazon as the retailers that will sell the tests kits. Because the kits will be sold...
PUBLIC HEALTH
27 First News

Free at-home COVID tests available for Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio health officials want to remind everyone that free at-home COVID testing kits are available at many local libraries. The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) purchased 2 million rapid at-home tests with the intention of making them easily available statewide. The state has partnered with the...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Savings Accounts
Bangor Daily News

Bangor-area medical provider stops COVID-19 tests for travelers

A major Bangor-area medical provider will restrict COVID-19 rapid tests to its employees and other essential workers so it can preserve testing capacity. Demand for tests has surged in recent weeks amid a rise in cases due to the contagious delta variant. Penobscot Community Health Care will cease rapid testing...
BANGOR, ME
wliw.org

An Epidemiologist Says At-Home Testing Is Key To Stopping COVID

The COVID-19 response plan that President Biden unveiled last week aims to dramatically increase the accessibility of rapid tests for the coronavirus. The Biden administration announced it was spending $2 billion on 280 million quick-turnaround tests to be distributed to community health centers, food banks, testing sites, shelters, prisons and other congregate settings. It’s also leaning on Walmart, Amazon and Kroger to sell rapid tests at wholesale cost for the next three months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hartford Courant

A year-and-a-half into the pandemic, at-home testing for COVID-19 is popular, but costly. Biden plan would fund and distribute nearly 300 million test kits.

As President Joe Biden rolls out a significant expansion of at-home COVID-19 testing, it remains unclear how Connecticut will partner with the federal government in the effort and health experts warn that the tests, while helpful tools, are not a panacea for the pandemic. Rapid at-home testing would enable someone to take a COVID-19 test without visiting a hospital, clinic or testing center ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

CVS Just Banned Customers From Hoarding This Popular Product

It's impossible to forget the earlier days of the pandemic, when people were hoarding essential items like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes, leaving store shelves empty for others and causing panic from coast to coast. As a result, many businesses began putting purchasing limits on the most coveted products in their stores. But over time, once lockdowns lifted and manufacturers were able to meet customer demand, Americans stopped stockpiling items and stores lifted their restrictions—that is, until now. CVS just instituted new purchasing limits on one COVID-related product that a spokesperson said is the "top-selling item" at stores nationwide. Read on to find out what CVS is banning customers from buying up.
RETAIL
WSET

Here's who gets the new stimulus checks and when they will arrive

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - Billions of dollars have already been put into the hands of taxpayers through the American Recovery Act to help people recover from the coronavirus pandemic. On September 15, 2021, the third payment of the enhanced federal Child Tax Credit will be delivered to families with children under 18 years old. This will be the third check in a series of six payments. People who get the money through direct deposit will receive it that day. People who receive the money with a physical check will have to wait for the mail to arrive.
ECONOMY
southarkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy