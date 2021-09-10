Sarah Jessica Parker Posts Rare Back-to-School Photos of Her Three Children

Singer-songwriter Elle King, who gave birth to baby son Lucky Levi last week, is thanking her mother for serving as her doula, sharing a photo on Instagram of mom cooking the placenta. The “Ex’s & Oh’s” warbler said the plan was to encapsulate the organ—which is usually done by steaming, dehydrating, pulverizing and making pills out of it—for what King called “all the amazing benefits.” Proponents of placentophagy believe it can help with breast-milk production, ward off post-partum depression, and increase energy—but the medical establishment is skeptical of such claims. King, 32, said it was no surprise that her mom, London, knew what to do—she works as a doula. “I will get into my birth story when I’m ready…but this person is my best friend. She helped us get the whole house ready and even though Lucky ended up a belly birth, she was my doula through the whole process, and most importantly she was the best mom I could ask for,” she wrote.

