These leaders have the 'Promise' to improve Groton, protect kids

I strongly recommend Katrina Fitzgerald, who is running for the Groton Board of Education as a Democrat, and Melinda Cassiere, who is a Democratic Town Council candidate. These women are leaders and strong supporters of making our town be the best that it can be. I have worked alongside them in the Sandy Hook Promise organization. Both of them became Sandy Hook Promise leaders. They were instrumental in obtaining approval to include the Sandy Hook Promise violence prevention programs in the Groton School District. Advocates for a safer town, they sought out many opportunities to advocate for the programs by speaking at community events, writing, and calling legislators, running events, and hosting speakers at meetings for the purpose of educating themselves and others. These two candidates will be of tremendous benefit to our school district and our town. I urge you to vote for them. You will not be disappointed!