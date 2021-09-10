CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With New $10.5 Million Investment, Hanzo Sets Sights on Broader Privacy Compliance

By Frank Ready
Law.com
Cover picture for the articlePandemic or not, Hanzo is betting that people won’t stop collaborating digitally or worrying about data privacy any time soon. The e-discovery provider announced on Thursday that it had received a $10.5 million investment from financing firm Recurring Capital Partners, which will go, in part, toward enhancing the company’s services around complex data sources.

