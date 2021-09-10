CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

McBride's financial skills would benefit Groton

The Day
 8 days ago

I write to endorse David McBride’s nomination for Groton town councilor. Having worked with David, I can attest to his success in municipal functions of public works, finance, economic development, and leadership. Besides his work in Groton, he contributed to economic development in southeast Connecticut and scholarship funding for Fitch, Waterford, New London, and St. Bernard’s graduates. This breadth of achievement, and his harmonious work demeanor, will facilitate his at-large role on the council.

