Olympic gold medalist, Gable Steveson, has reportedly signed a contract with WWE. On Twitter, Steveson teased that he had signed a contract, but didn't officially declare who the contract was with. Dave Meltzer is reporting that the contract is with WWE. Steveson appeared at this year's Summerslam event after bringing home a gold medal in dramatic, last second fashion at the Tokyo Olympics. The UFC have also been rumored to be interested in Steveson joining their promotion.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO