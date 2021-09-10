The “Bred” Look Appears On The Nike Waffle One SE

Following the recent announcement of Nike’s latest iteration of the ISPA Flow 2020 SE in black, the mid-cut bootie sneaker takes on a stone gray hue. The lightweight model boasting durability offers comfort and breathability through its woven uppers. Prominently stitched in cool gray with two varying textures for the base and toe box, black details hit the upper tongue, laces and quarters while hints of beige embellish the quarter vents and heel counter loop. Aside from the laces, the shoe also features a top collar barrel cord lock to provide a customized glove fit. A mini muted orange Swoosh is embroidered on the outer toe box with the whole design sitting over a sail-colored midsole while the outsole offers a beehive-like vent below for extra breathability.

