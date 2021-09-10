CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The “Bred” Look Appears On The Nike Waffle One SE

By Jasmine Tang
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter unveiling a wealth of vivid offerings throughout the summer, the Nike Waffle One will soon be introducing much darker colorways as it gears up for the upcoming fall season. Kicking things off is a new arrangement that appears to be the lifestyle silhouette’s own spin on the classic “Bred” colorway.

Travis Scott’s Nike Air Max 1 Collab Appears In “Baroque Brown”

Arguably one of the most influential men on the planet, Travis Scott has what some would call the “Midas Touch.” With every collaboration, be it with McDonald’s or Nike, La Flame garners roaring reception, some going as far to scream “Cactus Jack sent me” to unfortunate part-time workers. And with his latest project, which is likely to follow the fragment x Air Jordan 1 High and Low, it’s likely we’ll see many a fan buy their first pair of Air Max 1s.
The Nike Waffle Trainer 2 Is Next To Glisten In Cracked Foil Leathers

With its streamlined look and classic suede overlays, the Nike Waffle Trainer 2 is recognized as a heritage-style runner to suit all your casualwear needs. However, the vintage trainer is getting glammed up in metallics as it joins the Nike Air Max 97 in flaunting cracked foiled leathers. The textile...
The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 “Next Nature” Appears In Clean Sail Uppers

The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 has fallen out of grace within performance-basketball circles, but it’s enjoyed a new life as a go-to fashionable option to savvy and causal consumers alike over the last two decades. Most recently, the first Nike Basketball sneaker has emerged in a clean “White/Sail” colorway as part of the brand’s sustainable “Next Nature” capsule.
Nike Bridges New Ideas With Old For The Upcoming Fontanka Waffle

With the Fontanka Edge, Nike introduced an entirely new design concept, one that seems to have bled its way into existing icons. And just like the Air Force 1 donned the themes prior, so, too, will the Waffle Racer, its vintage look disrupted at near every fixture. The Fontanka Waffle’s...
Hyper Royal Dominates This Nike Waffle Trainer 2

The Nike Waffle Trainer 2 is among the Swoosh’s roster of vintage-style runners that have become certified classics. Expanding the lineup is a new styling that gets bold with bright blue uppers—a rebellion to the usual white mesh makeup. Hyper Royal tints the base, initiating the start of a vivid...
Refreshing Hits Of Crimson Brighten Up This Nike Waffle One Crater

Despite being a fairly new silhouette, the Nike Waffle One has already made itself at home with a healthy roster of colorways and inclusion in the Swoosh’s “Move To Zero” campaign. The wealth of offerings continue with the Nike Waffle One Crater adding vivid hues to a Sail-toned pair. Both...
The Nike Zoom VaporFly NEXT% Appears In Black And Gold

Considering its performance aptitude, it wouldn’t be far off to say that the Zoom VaporFly NEXT% deserves the gold. And with its latest colorway, it seems to have earned such a medal as it dons the metallic alongside a new, blacked out shell. While no grand showing, the gilding is...
“Mars Yard” Colors Appear On A Hairy Suede Nike Blazer Low Platform

Although the Nike Blazer Low Platform is a bold silhouette itself thanks to its heightened sole, the Swoosh’s design team isn’t afraid to further kick things up a notch with various colors and textures. This continues to be the case as they reveal a new hairy suede-clad offering that borrows the colors found on Tom Sachs’s Nike Mars Yard.
The Women’s Nike Waffle One Crater Flooded In Oceanic Tones

The Nike Waffle One has quickly become a favorite among the greater public. Thanks to its similarities to sacai’s LDWaffle, the silhouette has easily taken the spotlight, granted more than a small sum of colorways. Here, with its sustainable “Crater” version, we’re to see its uppers dressed in a series of oceanic tones.
This Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Utility Grabs Hold Of Classic Chicago Bulls Colors

The Air Jordan 1 Mid has gained an unprecedented amount of attention over the last two years thanks in large part to how difficult it’s become to acquire its taller counterpart at retail. Nevertheless, the mid-top silhouette has maintained a fanbase via both its penchant for experimentation and championing of heritage.
Early Look at Travis Scott's Nike Air Max 1 "Cave Stone"

At this point, Travis Scott has arguably become the biggest icon in pop culture to collaborate with. Outside of making chart-topping hits, the H-Town rapper tends to draw just as much, if not more attention by his footwear collaborations with. and Jordan Brand, the former of which is slated to...
The Nike Pegasus Trail 3 GORE-TEX Appears In “Brown/Volt”

As the summer comes to a close and winter weather fast approaches, NIKE, Inc. has put together handfuls of protective footwear. The latest?: A Nike Pegasus Trail 3 GORE-TEX in a vibrant “Brown/Volt/Red” colorway. While the pair maintains its general shape, the GORE-TEX-backed iteration forgoes the ultra-breathable build found on...
Nike's Latest ISPA Flow 2020 SE Takes On a Stone Gray Colorway

Following the recent announcement of Nike’s latest iteration of the ISPA Flow 2020 SE in black, the mid-cut bootie sneaker takes on a stone gray hue. The lightweight model boasting durability offers comfort and breathability through its woven uppers. Prominently stitched in cool gray with two varying textures for the base and toe box, black details hit the upper tongue, laces and quarters while hints of beige embellish the quarter vents and heel counter loop. Aside from the laces, the shoe also features a top collar barrel cord lock to provide a customized glove fit. A mini muted orange Swoosh is embroidered on the outer toe box with the whole design sitting over a sail-colored midsole while the outsole offers a beehive-like vent below for extra breathability.
Reebok Delivers Jaw-Dropping Protective Gear With The Zig Kinetica II Edge GORE-TEX

Reebok’s tendency to create intense, alluring designs takes further shape with the Zig Kinetica II Edge, a GORE-TEX upgrade that completely reimagines the original silhouette past all recognizability. Only the tooling is somewhat familiar, its midsole part-borrowed from existing offerings. The all black finish is, then, extended to the Vibram...
Closer Looks: CLOT x sacai Nike LDWaffle "Orange Blaze"

Serving as one of the latest major collaborations between sacai and , CLOT has teamed up with Chitose Abe‘s label to craft a duo of takes on the Nike LDWaffle. We now have a closer look at the “Orange Blaze” colorway set to lead the collaborative set of releases for the fall season.
More Customizable Nike Air Force 1/1 Options Appear For Kids

Ahead of its sure-to-be-a-blockbuster 40th anniversary, the Nike Air Force 1 has been busy delivering fresh new styles to savvy and casual consumers alike. For its latest proposition, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design has appeared in the customizable 1/1 variant. An exclusive to kids, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in a predominantly...
Houndstooth Paneling Is Also Headed To A Kid’s Air Jordan 1 Low

Although Travis Scott has helped energize it, the Air Jordan 1 Low continues to play a secondary (or tertiary) role to its tallest counterpart. Soon enough, however, a kid’s-exclusive black and lilac option complete with houndstooth swaths will arrive, which suggests the model has some experimentation up its sock-liner. Also...
Closer Look at the Air Jordan 11 Low IE "Bred"

Jordan Brand‘s Air Jordan 11 Low IE is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and in honor of the momentous occasion the Jumpman is bringing back its original “Bred” colorway. Not seen since the IE Low’s initial release in 1996, the “Bred” returns with a true-to-the-OG color scheme and tooling that’s sure to delight Air Jordan purists.
How To Buy The Social Status x Nike Dunk Mid “Strawberry Milk”

First seen via official images in mid-July, the Social Status x Nike Dunk Mid (yes, you read that right) “Strawberry Milk” is scheduled to release through an in-store raffle between Wednesday, September 15th, and Friday, September 17th. Inspired by the beverage that accompanies free lunches during summertime in cities like...
The Nike Waffle One “Summit White” Gets A Punch Of Volt

Out of Nike’s many GRs, few rival the Waffle One. Likened to the sacai x LDWaffle ad nauseum, the silhouette has quickly become a modern staple. And thanks to its continuous stream of colorways, that will ring true for quite a while. Here, the runner appears in an arrangement that’s...
