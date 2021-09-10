CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photographer Lucy Schaeffer packs nostalgia for school lunch in new book

Cover picture for the articleSchool lunch carries an identity that can create pride and comfort or scar you for life. Photographer Lucy Schaeffer asserts that school lunch is an interesting juxtaposition between culture and family. Time, place, ethnicity, and economics are all factors that contribute to what most children eat for lunch, coupled by parental preferences. She captures brown paper bags, cafeteria trays, and personal accounts — including a mother packing the same lunch for six years and selling a cute brother's picture in the cafeteria to buy junk food. Her book is “School Lunch: Unpacking Our Shared Stories.”

