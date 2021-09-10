CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU transfer Brandon Bowen making long-awaited impact at Incarnate Word

By Greg Luca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLining up as a starting defensive end during last week’s season opener, Incarnate Word’s Brandon Bowen said he felt something snap inside him. In 2020, when he was preparing to enter his fifth year at TCU, Bowen noticed his role shifting closer to a coaching position, acting as a leader on the sideline and an occasional reserve. He knew he still had more to offer on the field, wanting to show why he once was a consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2016 out of Trophy Club Byron Nelson.

