Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss remainder of season amid assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will reportedly miss the remainder of the Major League Baseball season as the league continues investigation sexual assault allegations against the plaayer.

“Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday, per NBC News. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."

A person familiar with the matter told NBC that parties involved understand that Bauer “would not be in a position physically to return to Major League play this season” given scheduling and the continuing investigation.

Bauer has been on administrative leave since July 2, after reports, including court documents, alleged that he sexually assaulted a 27-year-old woman he met on Instagram. The woman alleged in a request for a restraining order that Bauer choked her and repeatedly punched her during intercourse.

"I agreed to have consensual sex," the woman stated under penalty of perjury. "However I did not agree or consent to what he did next. I did not agree to be sexually assaulted."

The incidents allegedly occurred nearly a month apart, the first on April 21.

A day after the second alleged incident on May 16, the woman went to the emergency room, where she was diagnosed with an “acute head injury” and “assault by manual strangulation.” She told San Diego police at the time she did not wish to file charges, ESPN reported in July.

Bauer and his representatives have denied the allegations with his attorneys referring to them as “categorically false.

