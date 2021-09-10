CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss remainder of season amid assault investigation

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8I6I_0bsVWd2g00
  • Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will reportedly miss the remainder of the season.
  • He has been on leave since July after reports of the allegations surfaced.
  • The woman alleged in a request for a restraining order that Bauer choked her and repeatedly punched her during intercourse.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will reportedly miss the remainder of the Major League Baseball season as the league continues investigation sexual assault allegations against the plaayer.

“Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday, per NBC News. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."

A person familiar with the matter told NBC that parties involved understand that Bauer “would not be in a position physically to return to Major League play this season” given scheduling and the continuing investigation.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

CHLOE ZHAO BECOMES FIRST ASIAN FEMALE DIRECTOR TO TAKE HOME A GOLDEN GLOBE WITH HER FILM ‘NOMADLAND’

Bauer has been on administrative leave since July 2, after reports, including court documents, alleged that he sexually assaulted a 27-year-old woman he met on Instagram. The woman alleged in a request for a restraining order that Bauer choked her and repeatedly punched her during intercourse.

"I agreed to have consensual sex," the woman stated under penalty of perjury. "However I did not agree or consent to what he did next. I did not agree to be sexually assaulted."

The incidents allegedly occurred nearly a month apart, the first on April 21.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

A day after the second alleged incident on May 16, the woman went to the emergency room, where she was diagnosed with an “acute head injury” and “assault by manual strangulation.” She told San Diego police at the time she did not wish to file charges, ESPN reported in July.

Bauer and his representatives have denied the allegations with his attorneys referring to them as “categorically false.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

CHLOE ZHAO BECOMES FIRST ASIAN FEMALE DIRECTOR TO TAKE HOME A GOLDEN GLOBE WITH HER FILM ‘NOMADLAND’

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB, MLBPA Reportedly Make Final Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer’s season has reportedly come to an end. Bauer, 30, last pitched on June 28. Major League Baseball and the MLBPA placed the Dodgers’ star pitcher on administrative leave that week because of disturbing assault allegations filed against Bauer. The administrative leave has been extended each week until now.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Discusses What He Feels is Ailing Cody Bellinger

The Dodgers have had an up and down season this year, but no one has had it quite as bad as Cody Bellinger. For whatever reason, the former MVP has had a tough time at the plate all season long, carrying a .158 batting average into their series against the Padres this weekend. This obviously isn’t how anyone expected his year to go, but no one has been able to pinpoint a reason for the drastic change in production.
MLB
FanSided

This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Trevor Bauer
chatsports.com

Dave Roberts Focused On Dodgers, Not Uncertainty With Trevor Bauer

When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Trevor Bauer to a record-setting three-year contract this past February, it was met with criticism by some because of past behavior on social media. The right-hander vowed to learn from those mistakes and went on to enjoy early success with his new organization. However,...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Trevor Bauer’s Season is Over

Although he reportedly intends to keep on fighting to clear his name, Los Angeles Dodgers righty Trevor Bauer’s MLB season is over. While the league and criminal authorities continue to investigate allegations of sexual and physical abuse against Bauer, there has been yet another agreement to extend Bauer’s administrative leave from the game. This extension goes through the end of the regular season and also the postseason:
MLB
True Blue LA

Trevor Bauer’s leave will extend through rest of season

To no surprise, Trevor Bauer officially won’t pitch for the Dodgers at any point in 2021. While Bauer continues to remain under investigation, Major League Baseball and the players union agreed to extend his leave from the team through the end of the season, including the playoffs. Major League Baseball...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#The Major League Baseball#Nbc News#Major League#Espn#Asian
chatsports.com

Dodgers News: Trevor Bauer’s 2021 Season Reportedly Finished

It has been almost 3 months since Trevor Bauer last threw a pitch for the Dodgers. He last appeared in a game against the Giants on June 28th when he tossed 6 innings and gave up 2 runs in a win. Not long after that, a report came out on...
MLB
WILX-TV

Bauer Done For The Season

-UNDATED (AP) - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season. Major League Baseball and the players’ association have extended his administrative leave through the end of the World Series. The decision had been expected, given that Bauer hasn’t pitched since June 29 and was running out of time to get back in shape to return to the mound while games remained. The regular season is scheduled to end Oct. 3 and the minimum ramp-up time for pitchers is generally regarded as three weeks. Bauer was first placed on paid leave July 2.
MLB
The Big Lead

The Dodgers Paid Trevor Bauer $38 Million For 17 Starts in 2021

Trevor Bauer's season is over, as Major League Baseball extended his administrative leave through the end of the season, including the playoffs. He won't pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers again in 2021as MLB continues the investigation into allegations of sexual assault levied against him. He's still being paid a ton of money despite not playing.
MLB
Daily Republic

Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave is extended by MLB for an eighth time [Los Angeles Times :: BC-BBN-DODGERS-BAUER-LEAVE:LA]

LOS ANGELES — Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave from the Dodgers was extended Friday through Sept. 10, according to a league official. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office is determining whether to file sexual assault charges against the pitcher. It’s the eighth time Major League Baseball and the players...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
clevelandstar.com

MLB, union agree Trevor Bauer won't return to Dodgers in '21

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will not rejoin his team this season as the investigation continues into allegations of sexual assault. On Friday, Major League Baseball and the players association agreed to extend his paid, administrative leave through the end of the World Series. Bauer last pitched for the...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock may miss rest of the regular season

AJ Pollock has been an under-the-radar stalwart in the Dodgers’ lineup, and now he may miss the rest of the regular season. The Los Angeles Dodgers moved back into a tie atop the NL West with the San Francisco Giants with a 6-1 win Saturday. But they also suffered a loss, as outfielder AJ Pollock suffered what’s now been confirmed to be a Grade 2 strain of his right hamstring.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer’s Season is Over, What are LA’s Options With his Contract, Will He Opt Out?

Yesterday, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to extend Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave through the remainder of the 2021 season and the postseason. Bauer made his last start for LA back on July 28th and has been away from the team since MLB opened their investigation into sexual assault allegations made against the reigning Cy Young Award Winner on July 2.
MLB
chatsports.com

Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season after MLB, union agree to extend administrative leave

Warning: The following article contains graphic allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault. Trevor Bauer's legal troubles will officially end his 2021 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander will miss the rest of the season after MLB and the MLB Players Association agreed to once again extend his administrative leave, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
MLB
The Big Lead

Roundup: Novak Djokovic Reaches U.S. Open Final; Kate Beckinsale Rushed to Hospital; Trevor Bauer Done For Season

Two Florida middle schoolers plotted a mass shooting ... CDC study shows vaccines still offer powerful COVID protection ... GOP governors plan to sue over Joe Biden's vaccine mandate ... Biden paid tribute to victims of 9/11 ... The Dow dropped more than 270 points on Friday ... Trevor Bauer's administrative leave extended for rest of season ... Judge orders Apple to ease restrictions on app developers ... Ford to close plants in India ... Justice Breyer rips Supreme Court decision on Texas abortion law ... Kate Beckinsale rushed to hospital in Las Vegas ... A review of "The Last Duel" ... "No Time to Die" will be released in China ... La'el Collins suspended five games for substance abuse violation ... Lakers traded Marc Gasol to Memphis ... Big 12 adds BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF ... Daniil Medvedev reaches U.S. Open final ... Aaron Boone's reaction to latest Yankees loss could get him fired ... Novak Djokovic reaches U.S. Open final ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

The Hill

339K+
Followers
37K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy