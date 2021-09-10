10 orthopedic surgeons to know

To accommodate the growing need for physicians in the Northland, Jordan Myhre, MD, joined The Surgeons Clinic at Liberty Hospital as a general surgeon in last month. Hospitalist Adil Imam, MD, will join Liberty Hospitalists; and primary care physician Kyle Mueller, MD, will begin seeing patients at The Excelsior Springs Clinic in September. Myhre has special interests in minimally invasive surgical procedures, including laparoscopic and robotic, as well as emergency general surgery. He received a medical degree from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and completed a general surgery residency at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, where he was chief resident. The Surgeons Clinic is located on the first floor of the Doctors Office Building at Liberty Hospital. Imam will serve as a Liberty Hospital hospitalist caring for inpatients. His areas of interest include internal medicine, surgery, cardiology, urgent care and gastroenterology. Imam completed an internal medicine residency at HCA in Overland Park, Kansas, and received degrees in both medicine and surgery at Dow International Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan. Mueller will join Chris Cooper, MD, as well as nurse practitioners Jodie Carpenter and Mary Miele in providing primary care to patients of all ages at The Excelsior Springs Clinic, located at 199 S. McCleary Road in Excelsior Springs. Mueller completed a family medicine residency at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and received a medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean, St. Maarten. “As we welcome doctors Myhre, Imam and Mueller and expand our surgery, hospitalist and primary care practices, we are working to meet the growing need for high-quality primary and specialty healthcare in the Northland in a personalized, caring environment,” said David Feess, hospital president and CEO. To learn more, visit libertyhospital.org.

LIBERTY, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO