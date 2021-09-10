CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

10 orthopedic surgeons to know

By Ariana Portalatin -
beckersspine.com
 8 days ago

A National Institutes of Health award recipient and nine other orthopedic surgeons to know:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Surgeons are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a surgeon for future lists, please contact Ariana Portalatin at aportalatin@beckershealthcare.com. Christopher Bono, MD. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston). Dr. Bono is...

www.beckersspine.com

Cape Gazette

Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates adds new surgeon

Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates in Salisbury, Md., announced that Dr. Scott Gelman has joined the practice. His addition expands the practice’s joint replacement service line. Gelman will work alongside premier orthopaedic surgeons Dr. Pasquale Petrera, Dr. James Trauger, Dr. Anthony Adrignolo and Dr. Anthony Falvello. This team of experts is providing the most advanced and comprehensive treatment for hip and knee replacements in the region. POA staff are excited to expand upon its tradition of excellence with increased accessibility to quality orthopaedic providers on the Delmarva Peninsula.
beckersspine.com

5 facts about Cleveland Clinic's head of orthopedics

Thomas Mroz, MD, is the institute chair for Cleveland Clinic's Orthopaedic and Rheumatologic Institute as well as the director of the Center for Spine Health and director of spine research at Cleveland Clinic. He was appointed in 2004. Here are five facts on Dr. Mroz:. He earned his bachelor's degree...
Times Union

$19.1 million orthopedic surgery facility opened in Malta

A $19.1 million “state-of-the-art” orthopedic surgery facility opened at the Saratoga Medical Park Wednesday. The Center for Advanced Ambulatory Surgery represents a partnership between The Bone and Joint Center, Albany Med and Saratoga Hospital to accommodate what they say is a growing demand for outpatient orthopedic and spine surgeries. The...
Long Island Business News

New surgeon joins Long Island Obesity Surgery

Dr. David Buchin, founder of Long Island Obesity Surgery, has announced the acquisition of renowned bariatric surgeon and medical doctor, Ziyad Nasrawi, MD. Nasrawi, a Huntington resident, joined the practice in August with a breadth of experience in bariatric, foregut, hernia and colorectal surgeries, after spending time at South Jackson Medical Center in Miami, Florida.
beckersspine.com

3 physicians join Connecticut orthopedic practice

Three sports medicine physicians joined Greenwich, Conn.-based Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists. Megan Gleason, MD, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist. Benjamin Greene, MD, a pediatrician and sports medicine specialist. Paul Matthew Tomaszewski, MD, an orthopedic surgeon and sport medicine specialist. Their appointments come ahead of Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists'...
beckersspine.com

Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute 1st in US to earn spine surgery advanced certification

Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute at MidState Medical Center in Meriden became the first center in the country to receive the Joint Commission's advanced certification in spine surgery. The Joint Commission's evaluation covers preoperative care and education, standardization of practices, procedures and patient care for patients, and pre- and postoperative consults with...
beckersspine.com

21 orthopedic practice mergers, acquisitions & hospital partnerships in 2021

The drive to maintain independence is spurring more orthopedic practices to seek strategic partnerships with other groups, private equity platforms, hospitals and health systems. Here are 21 orthopedic practices involved in mergers, acquisitions or partnerships with hospitals or health systems this year:. 1. In July, Reno-based Spine Nevada and Tahoe...
beckersspine.com

2 New Jersey surgeons on how independent practices can thrive

With consolidation accelerating, some practices are strategizing how to remain independent. Two surgeons from East Brunswick, N.J.-based NJ SPine and Wellness shared their advice for orthopedic practices with Becker's. Ask Orthopedic Surgeons is a weekly series of questions posed to orthopedic surgeons around the country about clinical, business and policy...
Times Union

ROKIT Healthcare Presented Successfully Regenerated Hyaline Cartilage at the 2021 American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) event in San Diego

COSTA MESA, Calif. (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. Using 3D bioprinting technology, ROKIT Healthcare has proven their cartilage regeneration technology. This innovation in orthopedic intervention will soon help patients regrow knee cartilage and more. ROKIT's hyaline cartilage regeneration technique has been tested globally on animals. Dr. Charles Bragdon from Massachusetts General...
gladstonedispatch.com

Liberty Hospital welcomes hospitalist, general surgeon

To accommodate the growing need for physicians in the Northland, Jordan Myhre, MD, joined The Surgeons Clinic at Liberty Hospital as a general surgeon in last month. Hospitalist Adil Imam, MD, will join Liberty Hospitalists; and primary care physician Kyle Mueller, MD, will begin seeing patients at The Excelsior Springs Clinic in September. Myhre has special interests in minimally invasive surgical procedures, including laparoscopic and robotic, as well as emergency general surgery. He received a medical degree from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and completed a general surgery residency at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, where he was chief resident. The Surgeons Clinic is located on the first floor of the Doctors Office Building at Liberty Hospital. Imam will serve as a Liberty Hospital hospitalist caring for inpatients. His areas of interest include internal medicine, surgery, cardiology, urgent care and gastroenterology. Imam completed an internal medicine residency at HCA in Overland Park, Kansas, and received degrees in both medicine and surgery at Dow International Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan. Mueller will join Chris Cooper, MD, as well as nurse practitioners Jodie Carpenter and Mary Miele in providing primary care to patients of all ages at The Excelsior Springs Clinic, located at 199 S. McCleary Road in Excelsior Springs. Mueller completed a family medicine residency at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and received a medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean, St. Maarten. “As we welcome doctors Myhre, Imam and Mueller and expand our surgery, hospitalist and primary care practices, we are working to meet the growing need for high-quality primary and specialty healthcare in the Northland in a personalized, caring environment,” said David Feess, hospital president and CEO. To learn more, visit libertyhospital.org.
Kankakee Daily Journal

AMITA welcomes new surgeon

This week, AMITA Health Medical Group Kankakee announced that Dr. Jeremy Sugrue has joined the team. Sugrue is an experienced surgeon, whose clinical expertise includes the prevention and treatment of colon and rectal cancers, anorectal surgery and minimally invasive robotic surgery. “I try to imagine myself in the patient’s shoes...
Houma Courier

Can doctors and hospitals deny treatment for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients?

This article has been updated with a response from the Tennessee Department of Health. Across the South, hospital systems are in distress, and many administration officials have said facilities will soon have to start triaging scarce healthcare resources based on a patient's likelihood of survival. This has led some healthcare...
beckersspine.com

Dr. Shabbar Danish named neurosurgery chair at New Jersey hospital

Shabbar Danish, MD, was named chair of neurosurgery at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City, N.J. Dr. Danish specializes in complex and adverse spinal and cranial conditions, along with movement disorders, according to a Sept. 9 announcement. He was previously a professor and associate program director for the neurosurgery residency at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.
beckersspine.com

Joint replacement surgeon rejoins North Carolina practice

Michael Maggitti, MD, has rejoined Lumberton, N.C.-based Southeastern Orthopedics, The Robesonian reported Sept. 3. Dr. Maggitti specializes in total joint replacements, shoulder surgery and fracture care. He's returning after working as a surgeon with the Department of Veterans Affairs VA Medical Center in Fayetteville, N.C. He originally joined Southeastern Orthopedics...
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon tapped to lead Walmart's partner in Canada, Jack Nathan Health

Glenn Copeland, MD, was named CEO of Jack Nathan Health, which provides services to Walmart clinics in Canada. Dr. Copeland will remain working as the company's chief medical officer along with his new role, according to a Sept. 7 news release. He replaces interim Jack Nathan CEO Michael Marchelletta. Jack...
moodyonthemarket.com

Spectrum Health Lakeland Welcomes New Surgeon

A new general surgeon has come to Spectrum Health Lakeland’s facility in Niles. The health system says Dr. Benjamin Sopczynski is now taking patients. It’s released the following about the new surgeon:. Spectrum Health Lakeland is pleased to welcome general surgeon, Benjamin Sopczynski, MD, to the medical staff. Dr. Sopczynski...
WVNT-TV

PCH Orthopedic Center receives distinction

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Community Hospital received a major distinction Tuesday, September 7, 2021. PCH was recognized for its quality in knee and hip replacements. The Orthopedic Center earned Blue Distinction by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. This means PCH demonstrates expertise in total knee and hip replacements. “It’s...
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Leading Orthopedic Surgeons at UNOVA Hip & Knee Center Leverage Exclusive Process to Improve Outpatient Total Joint Replacement Outcomes

Drs. J. Mandume Kerina and Thomas Hatton McCoy Provide Access to Surgery with Medicare’s Approval of Outpatient Total Joint Procedures at Ambulatory Surgery Centers. September 7, 2021 – Total knee replacement became eligible for Medicare payment in the Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) setting in 2020, and Medicare added total hip replacements to its approved outpatient ASC list in 2021. Drs. J. Mandume Kerina and Thomas Hatton McCoy, orthopedic surgeons leading the UNOVA Hip & Knee Center in Lady Lake, Florida, are optimistic about this change and what it means for total joint replacement candidates. The team has developed several exclusive protocols that ensure “outpatient” truly means “outpatient” for their total joint replacement patients. These protocols have been developed over many years to improve outcomes for patients with minimal use of opioid pain killers both pre and post-operatively.
unlv.edu

Teaming Up as Oral Surgeons and Volunteers

UNLV School of Dental Medicine names Drs. Jesse Falk and Michael Moody its Alumni of the Year. Dr. Michael Moody, left, and Dr. Jesse Falk are the 2021 Alumni of the Year for the UNLV School of Dental Medicine. (Casey Jade Photography) : Save the dates and join the fun...
beckersspine.com

Money well-spent: How 2 spine surgeons bolstered cybersecurity at their practices

Cyberattacks increased significantly in 2020, amplified by a jump in extortion attempts against healthcare organizations and to acquire information related to COVID-19. Two spine surgeons discuss recent cyberattack attempts on their practices and the preventive measures they're taking to protect their computer systems from potential hackers. Ask Spine Surgeons is...
