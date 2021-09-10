CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rascal Flatts guitarist charged with DUI in Tennessee

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 8 days ago
Jailed: Rascal Flatts lead guitarist Joe Don Rooney is accused of driving under the influence. (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Joe Don Rooney, the lead guitarist and co-founder of the country band Rascal Flatts, is accused of driving under the influence in suburban Nashville, authorities said.

Rooney, 45, of Nashville, was arrested Thursday and charged with DUI after a vehicle crash at about 4 a.m. CDT just north of Franklin, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sharon Puckett told The Tennessean.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rooney crashed into a tree, WSMV reported.

It was not immediately known if Rooney suffered any injuries, the television station reported.

Rooney was booked into the Williamson County jail at 7:20 a.m. CDT and released at 10:17 a.m. after posting $2,500 bail, The Tennessean reported, citing online booking records.

Rooney, lead singer Gary LeVox and bass guitarist Jay DeMarcus founded the band in 1999, according to Rascal Flatts’ website.

The group claimed the Country Music Association vocal group of the year from 2003 to 2008, Rolling Stone reported. The group has had success with several country singles, including “Mayberry,” “What Hurts the Most,” “Bless the Broken Road,” and “Here Comes Goodbye,” the magazine reported.

