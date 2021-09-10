CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Healthcare IT Asset Discovery, Mapping, Analysis: Optimize the IT Footprint for Clinical Best Practice

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a guest article by Phil Sobol, Vice President, Business Development at CereCore. Today’s healthcare CIOs are pressed to deliver accurate, comprehensive results at a rapid pace with limited resources and financial constraints. Technology investments and decisions based on incomplete data can be costly in terms of time, money, and operational efficiency. A reliable, holistic view of an organization’s technical infrastructure is critical to the IT decision-making process, especially when it comes to mergers and acquisitions, hardware updates, relocations, application rationalization, and licensing alignment.

