CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Twins, Royals start three-game series in battle to avoid AL Central basement

By Phil Miller
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGriffin Jax will start for the Twins tonight as they open a three-game weekend series against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field (7:10 p.m., BSN). The rookie righthander, auditioning in September for a starting job in 2022 along with John Gant and Bailey Ober, is 3-3 with a not-so-attractive 6.79 ERA. Lefthander Daniel Lynch (4-4, 5.29) starts for the Royals.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Twinkie Town

Game 138: Twins at Cleveland

John Gant (4-9, 3.98) gets the start tonight for your Minnesota Twins, opposite the Cleveland starter Aaron Civale (10-2, 3.32).
MLB
neosportsinsiders.com

The Tribe Avoids the Series Sweep, Beat the Twins 4-1

Thursday night the Indians looked to avoid the sweep by Minnesota. A light rain fell prior to first pitch but not enough to delay the game. 11,846 were in attendance at Progressive Field for the final game of the series. Cal Quantrill was on the bump for the Tribe. The...
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Saturday's Twins-Royals game recap

Three hits, two of which left the ballpark, giving him four two-homer games in his career, three in 2021. 29 Home runs this season by Polanco, tying Chili Davis' 1991 record for most ever by a Twins switch-hitter. 2 Career ejections of Royals third base coach Vance Wilson, who was...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Brent Rooker
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Byron Buxton
chatsports.com

Minnesota Twins Series Preview: Basement buddies do battle

The Minnesota Twins did not anticipate their season going like this. After posting .600+ winning percentages in each of the last two seasons, the Twins were sure they were going to be doing battle with the White Sox at the top of the division all season long. Instead, they’ve been in fourth or fifth place after every game since the break and have finished just one day better than fourth just once since the start of July. It’s a disaster season for the Twins who shipped off Nelson Cruz and Jose Berrios at the deadline as well as J.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Jax expected to start for the Twins against the Royals

Kansas City Royals (63-77, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-78, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-4, 5.25 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Twins: Griffin Jax (3-3, 6.79 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -135, Royals +115; over/under is 9...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Rocco Baldelli returns as Twins host Royals

Manager Rocco Baldelli will return to the dugout on Friday night when the Minnesota Twins open a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals in Minneapolis. Baldelli has been on paternity leave since the Twins’ 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. His wife, Allie, gave birth to their first child, a six-pound, eight-ounce baby girl named Louisa Sunny Baldelli, early Tuesday morning in Minneapolis.
MLB
KVOE

Minnesota Twins rout Royals 9-2

The Minnesota Twins routed the Kansas City Royals 9-2 Saturday night. The Twins hit 4 home runs off of Royals starter Brady Singer. The Royals and Twins wrap up their weekend series Sunday afternoon. Kris Bubic will be the starting pitcher for the Royals with the first pitch set for 1:10 pm.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Central#The Kansas City Royals#Bsn#The Al Central Division#Royals Lineup#Cf Jorge Polanco
Wichita Eagle

Mondesi starts third straight game as Kansas City Royals wrap up series in Baltimore

Adalberto Mondesi slotted into the Kansas City Royals’ starting lineup for the third consecutive game on Thursday, albeit as the designated hitter. Injuries have wiped out the vast majority of Mondesi’s season and have limited him to 16 games entering the team’s 140th game of the year, their series finale against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Mondesi has also played in 19 minor-league games this season while on rehab assignments.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Singer scheduled to start for Royals at Twins

Kansas City Royals (64-77, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-79, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (4-9, 4.58 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (5-8, 3.99 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -134, Royals +114; over/under is 9...
MLB
Pioneer Press

Quantrill baffles Twins as Cleveland avoids sweep

For a game in which every run was scored on a home run, Thursday night’s game at Cleveland’s Progressive Field was most notable for its pitching. Cal Quantrill held the Twins in check over 7 2/3 strong innings, and Andrew Albers threw 98 pitches in four innings and still managed to keep Minnesota within spitting distance in the Twins’ 4-1 loss.
MLB
WJON

Lynx Top Indiana, Royals Outlast Twins

The Minnesota Lynx earned a much-needed win against the visiting Indiana Fever and the Twins fell to Kansas City in extra innings on Friday night. - The Lynx got back on track, beating the Fever 89-72 to notch their eighth straight home win. Aerial Powers led the way for Minnesota with 20 points while Kayla McBride added 15, and Sylvia Fowles finished with 13. The Lynx improve to 19-10 and Indiana falls to 6-22. The teams will face off at Target Center again on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
masnsports.com

O’s game blog: Looking for a series win against Royals

The Orioles have had six winning streaks of three games this year and will make it seven if they beat the Kansas City Royals tonight at Oriole Park. They’ve never gotten to four in a row, but can make it another three-gamer with a win tonight in the series finale.
MLB
Yardbarker

Royals take series from Twins with 5-3 win

Mondesi goes yard and Isbel gives them the lead late. The Royals got a solid start by Kris Bubic, a home run by Adalberto Mondesi, and a three-hit day from Whit Merrifield, but it took a clutch hit by rookie Kyle Isbel late to give them a 5-3 win to take the series from the Twins. Bubic gave up three runs (two earned), allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out six in 5 2⁄3 innings. Domingo Tapia, Jake Brentz, Josh Staumont, and Scott Barlow would toss goose eggs the rest of the game to give the lineup a chance to win it late. Like last night’s game, both teams scored in the first. Whit Merrifield led off the game with a double, and Nicky Lopez followed up with an infield single, extending his on-base streak to 22 games. Salvador Perez drove in his 105th run of the year with a sac fly to score Whit and make it 1-0 Royals. In the bottom of the inning, it was Byron Buxton once again kick-starting the offense with a leadoff double. He advanced to third on a passed ball by catcher.
MLB
Royals Review

Royals vs. Twins Sunday open thread

The Royals will be on the minds of all Kansas City sports fans this afternoon, with the hopes they can take the rubber match against the Twins and take the series, avoiding a tie for last place. Kris Bubic will look to avoid the home run derby Brady Singer endured...
MLB
hawaiitelegraph.com

Twins hope to slow Royals' Andrew Benintendi

Right-hander Brady Singer will try to build on his most impressive start of the season when the Kansas City Royals chase a series victory against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis on Saturday night. Singer (4-9, 4.58 ERA) pitched seven shutout innings Sunday in a 6-0 victory over the American League...
MLB
chatsports.com

Gamethread XXLII: Royals at Twins

Since last we all gathered here the Royals have officially guaranteed they will not lose 100 games this season. That is a reason to rejoice. If we’re very lucky, we’ll get one more reason to rejoice and Salvador Perez will bang out eight more dingers before the season ends to set a variety of records, including the Royals’ single-season record. If he’s going to pull that off in the teams final 21 games it would behoove him to hit some tonight and tomorrow afternoon at the stadium where he has regularly crushed opposing pitchers, Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
MLB
KVOE

Royals outscore Twins 5-3

The Kansas City Royals were winners Sunday. They defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-3. Adalberto Mondesi hit a solo home run in the 2nd inning to give the Royals a 2-1 lead. They would need to score single runs in the 8th and 9th innings to secure the win. Whit Merrifield was was 3 for 5 with 2 runs scored and an RBI.
MLB
Fulton Sun

Twins hit five homers in victory vs. Royals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit two of Minnesota's five home runs, Michael Pineda pitched five strong innings in his return to the rotation Saturday night and the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2. Byron Buxton homered for the second straight day, and Nick Gordon and Max Kepler also went deep for Minnesota, which has won five of seven.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy