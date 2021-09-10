Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 14:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM PDT FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY At 202 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Green Valley, moving northeast at 20 mph. Henderson Executive Airport observed at peak wind of 74 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Anthem, Mountains Edge, The Strip, Nellis AFB, Downtown Las Vegas, East Las Vegas, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas Bay, Southern Highlands, Aliante, Lake Las Vegas, Spring Valley, Green Valley, Enterprise, Paradise and Lone Mountain. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 24 and 25. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH