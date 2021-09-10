CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Elliott from Earth’ On HBO Max, An Animated Sci-Fi Comedy Series For The Whole Family

By Jade Budowski
Cover picture for the articleHBO Max may be known for its blockbuster titles, but it’s also made a habit of arming the platform with some seriously endearing family-friendly titles. Series like The Amazing World of Gumball, Squish, The Ollie & Moon Show, and Adventure Time are just a few of the ever-growing selection of animated kids fare the streamer has to offer. Elliott from Earth, a sci-fi comedy now streaming on HBO Max, easily earns its place among these family-friendly shows.

