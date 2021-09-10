Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM PDT FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY At 259 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The Motor Speedway, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Las Vegas Bay, East Las Vegas, Lake Las Vegas, Nellis AFB, The Motor Speedway, Paradise, Las Vegas Bay Campground, Sunrise Mtn and Frenchman Mtn. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 60 and 65. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH