Portland, OR

Viewpoint: Why veterans make great business owners

Portland Business Journal
Portland Business Journal
 8 days ago
When entering the civilian workplace, many veterans have a hard time understanding how their military skills will translate. While it’s true some skills transfer easier than others, veterans are the prime candidates for understanding how a business functions. Whether a veteran was in a small or large unit, they experienced leading and being led during their time in the military and had to follow direct orders, or standard operating procedures (SOP). The skills learned during this time better prepared me and other veterans to be business owners, and more specifically, ideal franchise owners.

Portland Business Journal

Here are the 25 lowest-paying jobs in the Portland area in 2020

We'll start with some good news. Job numbers are up, unemployment is returning to pre-pandemic levels and wages are going up. The Oregon Employment Department announced Tuesday that unemployment fell to 4.9% last month. On Aug. 29, the Oregonian reported that restaurant workers saw a 10.5% increase in average wages over the previous 12 months as many employers struggled to bring back a reluctant workforce.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Business Journal

ACBJ expanding American Inno to all its local markets

American City Business Journals is expanding the American Inno footprint, bringing the startup- and innovation-focused digital media brand into all its markets — creating the most comprehensive network of local innovation intelligence in the United States. ACBJ, the nation’s largest publisher of local business information, acquired American Inno in 2012.
Portland Business Journal

Five Things for Tuesday, including a city vax mandate and a famous foodie

Good morning. We say goodbye to August with Five Things for Tuesday. Portland city employees are the latest workers to be told they need to be vaccinated or face consequences. First reported by the Oregonian, the employees received letters from Mayor Ted Wheeler and city commissioners informing them they have until Oct. 18 to be fully vaccinated or face firing.
PORTLAND, OR
