Viewpoint: Why veterans make great business owners

When entering the civilian workplace, many veterans have a hard time understanding how their military skills will translate. While it’s true some skills transfer easier than others, veterans are the prime candidates for understanding how a business functions. Whether a veteran was in a small or large unit, they experienced leading and being led during their time in the military and had to follow direct orders, or standard operating procedures (SOP). The skills learned during this time better prepared me and other veterans to be business owners, and more specifically, ideal franchise owners.