CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Temporary road closure to impact Hebert Street Sept. 13-17

By ITS Web Development Team
msstate.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA temporary road closure will impact Herbert Street Sept.13-17 as crews replace a sidewalk in the area. The closure will block a portion of the street behind the Central Plant. Please contact the Facilities Management Service Desk at 662-325-2005 with any questions.

www.msstate.edu

Comments / 0

Related
yourvalley.net

US60 closures between Loop 202 and Goldfield Road Sept. 24-26

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for closures of east- and westbound U.S. Highway 60 Superstition Freeway between Loop 202 at the SuperRedTan Interchange and Goldfield Road in Apache Junction for pavement maintenance. Closures are, according to a release:. Eastbound US60 will be closed from 11:55...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
southjerseyobserver.com

Bellmawr Direct Connect Traffic Advisory Sept. 20-23; Expect Overnight Lane Closures For Continued Work on Temporary Browning Road Bridge

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials have announced overnight lane closures on I-295 and Route 42 for the next few weeks to continue work on the temporary Browning Road Bridge as part of the Direct Connect project in Bellmawr, Camden County. Monday, September 20 to Thursday, September 23 Overnight...
BELLMAWR, NJ
shorelineareanews.com

Nightly full road closures of NE 175th Street

Starting Sunday night, September 19, 2021 Sound Transit will be closing both directions of NE 175th St from 5th Ave NE to the I-5 overpass. Additionally, both NE 175th St to Northbound I-5 on and off-ramps will also be closed. The closure will be utilized for guideway construction as part...
TRAFFIC
WJLA

Several road closures panned as H Street Festival returns Saturday

WASHINGTON D.C. (7News) — The 2021 H Street Festival takes place this Saturday. Event officials say the festival is 11 blocks long and has 14 staging areas with themed programs. The staging areas feature music, dance, youth-based performances, interactive children’s program, fashion, heritage arts, poetry and much more. DC police...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Facilities Management
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Road Closure on 28th Street South Begins Thursday

(Fargo, ND) -- Beginning Thursday, September 16th, 28th St. S.(Gateway Dr. S.) will close at 13th Ave. S. The closure is a part of the 13th Ave. S. Concrete Pavement Rehabilitation project and is expected to be in place for up to two weeks. The 13th Ave. S. CPR project is currently in phase one, which is between 25th St. and 28th St. Phase one is expected to take up to ten weeks.
FARGO, ND
southernpines.net

Road Closure

The railroad crossing at Massachusetts Ave. between S.W. Broad St. and S.E. Broad St. will be closed for maintenance until tomorrow afternoon Sept. 17, 2021. If you have any questions please contact Archie Daniel at Town of Southern Pines Public Works 910-692-1983.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Jamestown Sun

Road closure expected in Jamestown on Sept. 15-16

The Jamestown engineer's office said a road closure is expected on Wednesday, Sept. 15, and Thursday, Sept. 16, at the intersection of 8th Street and 2nd Avenue Northeast. The closure will begin at about 7 a.m. Wednesday and last until about 6 p.m. Thursday.
JAMESTOWN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
fuquay-varina.org

Run the Quay Street Closures - Sept. 18

The Run the Quay 5k Race, as organized and requested by the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce, is occurring on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Road closures will occur beginning at 6:30 a.m. and ending by 10 a.m. (estimated). Make plans now as public traffic will not be able to access the following streets during the race (and see attached map): N. Ennis St., Aiken Parkway, Oakdale Street, Sunrise Drive, Raleigh St. Parker Drive, Academy St. Woodrow Street, Aiken St., Angier Rd., E. Spring Street, Wade Street, E. Vance Street, Clifton Street, Blanchard Street, W. and E. Hillside Drive, and E. Lakeside Drive (Note: Streets included in this list are for temporary street closures and/or have limited access due to connecting streets). Those residents needing to drive in or out in the identified race area may be delayed. Officers and volunteers at assigned traffic posts will not allow traffic flow while runners are on roadway. They will work with you but expect delays. Plan ahead now! Also, please do not park vehicles on the roadway if possible during the race for safety. Please park in your driveway, if available. For questions about the race or the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce's submitted plans for the Run the Quay 5k Race, contact the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce. Information about the race: https://fuquay-varina.com/community-events/run-the-quay/
POLITICS
ifiberone.com

OLYMPIA: Franklin Street Project - Temporary Intersection Closure Planned

Temporary Intersection Closure at 4th Avenue and Franklin Street starting Monday. As soon as September 13, the intersection at 4th Avenue and Franklin Street will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for up to 10 weeks. Full intersection closures allow crews to safely complete work in the street and help mitigate longer term traffic and parking impacts. Sidewalks and access to businesses will be maintained at all times.
OLYMPIA, WA
Central Illinois Proud

Elmore Road closed starting Sept. 13 for sealcoating

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Starting Monday, Sept. 13, the Peoria County Highway Department will be seal coating Elmore Road between Illinois State Route 78 and Illinois State Route 150 in Brimfield Township. The work is anticipated to be completed by Thursday, Sept. 16. Drivers are advised to avoid the area...
ILLINOIS STATE
bigislandnow.com

Road closure at Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park Sept. 16th.

To provide for public safety during coconut tree trimming work, the access road to Kaloko Fishpond and parking lot will be closed on Thursday, September 16th, 2021 from 8 am – Noon. The Kaloko gravel road (Ala Nui Kaloko) is located off Highway 19 between mile markers 96 & 97.
LIFESTYLE
fairburn.com

E. Campbellton Street/SR 92 Road Closure and Detours 9/15 - 9/17

E. Campbellton Street / SR 92 between E. Broad Street and W. Broad Street/Roosevelt Hwy/SR 14/US 29 beginning Wednesday (09/15/2021) to Friday (09/17/2021) between the hours of 9:00am to 4:00pm will be closed to traffic. The purpose of this road closure will be to conduct asphalt cutting, demolition, and brick...
TRAFFIC
fernandinaobserver.com

Nassau County Road & Lane Closures: Week of September 11-17, 2021

Daytime lane closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and nighttime lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for bridge repair. Pages Dairy Road- County Road 200A at Lofton Creek. Daytime lane closures with flaggers weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for bridge work.
TRAFFIC
kauainownews.com

Kauaʻi Weekly Lane Closures: Sept. 11-17

Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announced weekly road and lane closures for the week of Sept. 11-17. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — KAUMUALIʻI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) — LĪHUʻE. Right lane closure of Kaumualiʻi Highway (Route 50) in the westbound...
TRAFFIC
thesuntimesnews.com

WCRC Road Construction, Sept 13-19

Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October. Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure August 30 - Sept. 17 (extended) Augusta Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation -...
TRAFFIC
wina.com

Lane closures start Sept. 13 on 9th/Avon, temporary parking lot opens

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The city next week is closing some lanes on 9th/Avon streets, and a new temporary parking lot around the Belmont Bridge construction. Starting Monday, 9th/Avon Street is being reduced to two lanes as crews remove the concrete median and install a movable jersey wall barrier. Monticello Road between Graves Street and Old Avon will be re-opened.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
El Paso News

Road closures to impact El Paso drivers on Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Drivers in Horizon should expect road closures on Horizon Blvd starting Sunday morning. El Paso Electric said the partial road closure will take place at Horizon Blvd at Ellsworth Dr. starting Sunday, September 12 from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Crews sat there will be...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy