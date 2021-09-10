Temporary road closure to impact Hebert Street Sept. 13-17

The Run the Quay 5k Race, as organized and requested by the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce, is occurring on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Road closures will occur beginning at 6:30 a.m. and ending by 10 a.m. (estimated). Make plans now as public traffic will not be able to access the following streets during the race (and see attached map): N. Ennis St., Aiken Parkway, Oakdale Street, Sunrise Drive, Raleigh St. Parker Drive, Academy St. Woodrow Street, Aiken St., Angier Rd., E. Spring Street, Wade Street, E. Vance Street, Clifton Street, Blanchard Street, W. and E. Hillside Drive, and E. Lakeside Drive (Note: Streets included in this list are for temporary street closures and/or have limited access due to connecting streets). Those residents needing to drive in or out in the identified race area may be delayed. Officers and volunteers at assigned traffic posts will not allow traffic flow while runners are on roadway. They will work with you but expect delays. Plan ahead now! Also, please do not park vehicles on the roadway if possible during the race for safety. Please park in your driveway, if available. For questions about the race or the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce's submitted plans for the Run the Quay 5k Race, contact the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce. Information about the race: https://fuquay-varina.com/community-events/run-the-quay/

