Rivers of Nihil is now streaming an instrumental version of a new song called "MORE?" off their upcoming record The Work. "This instrumental version of 'MORE?' takes us back to a more familiar Rivers Of Nihil sound," said guitarist Brody Uttley. "While the new elements found on The Work are certainly present in this song, I suppose that this one is a return to classic form for us, and one of the true 'to the point' bangers on the album."

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO