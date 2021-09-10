CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE: It’s too early to return to The Demon side of Finn Balor

By Raphael Garcia
Cover picture for the articleRoman Reigns continues to stand out as the top aspect of WWE programming. Not only has his character done well with fans, but his continued defense of the WWE Universal Championship on WWE SmackDown is an added boost to his popularity. Last Friday it was Finn Balor who fell in his wake, but WWE is of course going back to that matchup for Extreme Rules on September 26. While this isn’t surprising, one thing that should not happen is the immediate return of The Demon.

