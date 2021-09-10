WWE: It’s too early to return to The Demon side of Finn Balor

Tonight’s WWE Super SmackDown on FOX from Madison Square Garden saw the return of Finn Balor’s alter-ego, The Demon, and the blue brand return of Brock Lesnar. SmackDown opened with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos coming to the ring for a promo. Reigns talked about owning WWE, NYC and MSG, and told the crowd to acknowledge him. The Bloodline was then interrupted by Lesnar, who came to the ring to a big pop. Lesnar marched right into the ring and got in Reigns’ face, causing The Usos to step in front of Reigns and get in Lesnar’s face. Heyman took the mic and said he couldn’t understand why Lesnar was going for the Universal Title when they could successfully go after any other title in WWE. Lesnar interrupted and asked Heyman why he did not tell Reigns that he was going to be at SummerSlam. This upset Reigns but Heyman insisted he didn’t know Lesnar would be there. Reigns snatched his title belt from Heyman and exited the ring with The Usos while Lesnar laughed.

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO