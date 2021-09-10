CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Man's Sky's Frontiers update won't let me make new friends

Cover picture for the articleNo Man’s Sky’s new Frontiers update adds a fun new element to the game: the chance to discover struggling little towns and give them the civic guidance they desperately need. Released in early September with the 3.6 patch, Frontiers doesn’t radically transform the space exploration game, but it adds a nice layer of texture to your usual rounds of exploring planets, completing quests, and fighting Sentinels. There’s just one problem: I want to be friends with my townsfolk, and No Man’s Sky can’t quite let me do that.

