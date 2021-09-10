CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

James Gandolfini got so drunk on ‘Sopranos’ set he was chained to a tree

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Sometimes it’s important to give people the illusion of being in control,” Tony Soprano once said, even if that means being chained to a tree. Renewed interest in HBO’s iconic mob series “The Sopranos” has surely engulfed fans with their upcoming prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark” and the series hitting HBO’s streaming service.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
interviewmagazine.com

“I Can Do This”: Michael Gandolfini Tells Jonah Hill How He Became Tony Soprano

——— JONAH HILL: Hey buddy. HILL: I’m honored to be here. I have a deep amount of personal love for you. You’re what I like to call a superhero because you’re so young, but you think about life in a way that I wasn’t able to do at your age. Now that you’re going through this, I wanted to be helpful in any way that I could. It’s a scary, weird process, and this is a really good way for you to talk about how insane this is going to be, with someone who loves and wants the best for you.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Leslie Odom Jr. Didn’t Know He Was Auditioning for ‘Sopranos’ Movie

The “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” set decades before the HBO series in 1967, is finally coming into view with an October 1 release date after several delays. That means it’s high time for plenty of “Sopranos” stars new and old to revisit the beloved TV series to prime newcomers and fans to return to David Chase’s world of the mafia in New Jersey. Rolling Stone has put together a series of interviews with the cast and crew of the Alan Taylor-directed movie, including with Oscar nominee Leslie Odom Jr. The “One Night in Miami” star plays Harold McBrayer,...
NEWARK, NJ
The Hollywood Reporter

Ray Liotta Says Iconic ‘Goodfellas’ Tracking Shot Take Was Ruined by Line Flub

The classic tracking shot in Goodfellas that follows Henry and Karen through the back of the nightclub to the inside was ruined on the first take when another actor flubbed their line at the last possible moment, Ray Liotta revealed. The iconic actor was a guest Friday on The Rich Eisen Show where he talked about his upcoming film, The Many Saints of Newark and his mafia classic, Goodfellas. In Many Saints, the prequel film to The Sopranos TV series, Liotta plays Aldo “Hollywood Dick” Moltisanti, who is the grandfather of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) from the HBO show. “It is raw as...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
The Independent

Jon Bernthal warns fans The Many Saints of Newark is ‘not The Sopranos’

Jon Bernthal has warned fans not to “expect” The Sopranos from the forthcoming prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.The film is set years before the events of the hit HBO mafia series, with Michael Gandolfini playing a younger version of his late father’s character, Tony Soprano.Bernthal plays “Johnny Boy” Soprano (Tony’s father), who dies before the events of The Sopranos.Speaking to Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Baby Driver star spoke about the differences between the new film and the original series.“I will say that’s different,” he said. “I think people are going to go...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Gandolfini Had to Pull Back an Overzealous Tony Soprano Performance

Michael Gandolfini felt a lot of pressure to play a version of the ruthless mafia boss his late father turned into a television legend on The Sopranos. In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the 22-year-old actor opened up about his youth Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark. The prequel film sets in motion the characters and events leading to the groundbreaking HBO series. The beloved James Gandolfini won several awards for playing Tony, a character considered by many to be among the greatest in the history of TV. His son Michael told Jim Axelrod that he was well aware...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
Steve Schirripa
Person
Michael Imperioli
Person
Robert Patrick
Person
Joe Pantoliano
MovieMaker

Another Sopranos Prequel?; Send Us Your Good Trailers; Rick James Stories

David Chase on what it would take to get him to make another Sopranos prequel after The Many Saints of Newark; we’d love to share good trailers of the films you’re working on, and behind-the-scenes photos, too; a pair of bonkers Rick James stories. All in today’s Movie News Rundown.
MOVIES
Page Six

Former child star Matthew Mindler died by suicide: coroner

Former child star Matthew Mindler’s death has been ruled a suicide. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office made the “manner of death” ruling Monday, though the exact cause of Mindler’s death is still pending the toxicology screen, TMZ reports. Mindler, 19, was found dead on Aug. 28, just three days after...
MUSIC
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chained#Hbo
Popculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Megan Fox’s Net Worth?

Remember the beginning of the 2000 era, when big blockbuster movies like Transformers were carving out a new niche in popular culture for action and fantasy movies? At the time, those movies broke the box office and introduced breakout stars like Shia Lebeouf and Megan Fox into the main stage of Hollywood. Like all actors, those same breakout stars would move on from their iconic roles to other projects. Unfortunately, for some, their time in the spotlight only goes so far, and they somewhat disappear from the big stage. For Shia Lebouf, once viewed as a major player on that stage, his fall from grace and previous controversial comments has slowed his ascension to Hollywood greatness to a crawl. Fortunately, his Transformers co-star Meghan Fox hasn’t had too many issues and has managed to keep herself busy with various low-budget projects. However, just like Lebeouf, Meghan Fox has also fallen from the level of stardom that made her household name, which could mean that she’s not as rich as some people may think. So what is Meghan Fox’s net worth?
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

John Travolta and Kelly Preston: A Timeline of Their Sweet and Loving Relationship

John Travolta and Kelly Preston had a love-filled marriage up until the day the actress died in July 2020. The longtime couple met in 1987 while working on 1989’s The Experts. “I see, no lie, coming across the hall with his two dogs, this really hot guy,” Preston recalled of their first encounter while speaking to Us Weekly and other reporters in 2018. “Then he stops and says hello. And I was like, ‘Oh s–t. Kill me now.’ You know, like, ‘Oh, my God.’”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Top Celebs Who ABSOLUTELY HATE Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most notorious figures – known for his dashing good looks, those wildly intense stares, and exuding a confidence that some people came to fear – so it’s no shocker that he has made some enemies along the way, too. “Right Turn, Clyde.” Now that that’s settled, let’s get down to the good, the bad, and the ugly – about why some of Hollywood’s other greatest actors, like John Wayne and company, actually hate Clint Eastwood.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Wendy Williams, Jeff Bridges, Melissa Joan Hart and Other Celebs, Politicians & Athletes Who've Contracted COVID-19

The world has been weathering a global pandemic since early 2020, and during that time, scores of high-profile celebrities have counted themselves among the millions and millions of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The virus doesn’t play favorites, affecting royals, athletes and Hollywood stars alike; it also has been affecting the fully vaccinated as “breakthrough” coronavirus cases, despite still being extremely rare, pop up more and more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
codelist.biz

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman: haven’t seen you in a long time! She is her adopted daughter, Isabella

They were once considered the Hollywood dream couple: the actors Nicole Kidman (53) and Tom Cruise (58). They met in 1990 on the set of the joint film “Days of Thunder“Know and love. In the same year the two married and decided to adopt children. In 1992 they brought their daughter Bella (27) and in 1994 their son Connor (25) with them. The family happiness should not last, 2001 separated the couple and divorced Kidman and Cruise, as a famous actor, continues to be in public even after the marriage, both children decided to live far away from the cameras. To see one of the Cruise offspring is a real rarity.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Sighting: See Him and Other Child Stars, Then and Now

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. It's always wild to spot former child stars in the, er, wild. And the nostalgia was real when Two and a Half Men alum Angus T. Jones was snapped last week by celebrity photographers for the first time in almost five years. The actor, now 27 years old, was spotted in Los Angeles, bearded and barefoot!
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy