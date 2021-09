After a decade without releasing a studio album, Alan Fitzpatrick is set to grace Anjunadeep with his latest body of work, Machine Therapy. There are few artists in the scene who have been able to remain a persistent force quite as Alan Fitzpatrick has. From headlining festivals to delivering some of the best sounds in house and techno on labels like Drumcode and Circus Recordings, he’s continually been at the top of his game. More recently, Alan Fitzpatrick launched his own imprint, We Are Brave, and also looked to Anjunadeep for the release of “Warning Signs” with Lawrence Hart – and now he’s dropped the news that his first studio album in a decade will be landing on the renowned imprint as well.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO