U.S. rig count increased by 6 this week, at 503

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 6 over last week, resulting in a total count of 503 rigs. Canada had a decrease of 9 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 143 rigs. Breakdown by region. Of the regions tracked...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#U S#Rigs#Canadian#The Cana Woodford#Permian#Eagle#Major Basin Variances#Ford
