Why Camera Sensors Matter and How They Keep Improving

Boasting an incredible 51.4 MP large-format sensor, the FUJIFILM GFX50S II mirrorless digital camera captures sharp images and videos across every frame. It achieves a wide dynamic range and a high signal-to-noise ratio as light records 1.7 times faster than a full-frame sensor. This results in footage with more texture, clarity, and color. Another exceptional benefit of this large sensor is its edge-to-edge sharpness that accentuates your main subject while blurring the background. Moreover, the FUJIFILM GFX50S II includes a Pixel Shift Multi-Shot function that results in high-definition 200 MP images. Featuring a 1.8-inch LCD monitor, this camera puts you in control of shots. Use the display keys to adjust shutter speed, aperture, ISO sensitivity, and exposure. In fact, the Mode dial, which is placed at the top, provides easier handling. Plus, the 6 customizable positions—C1–C6—let you activate a position quickly while taking shots.
