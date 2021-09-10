CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Camera Sensors Matter and How They Keep Improving

By Anete Lusina
petapixel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the most important aspect of a camera to consider when looking to buy a new one? In this video, Engadget put camera sensors in the spotlight and reviewed how they have improved and what role they play in today’s photographic equipment. Camera brands regularly release new cameras, with...

