Chief Financial Officer Of Transmedics Group Trades $356.70 Thousand In Company Stock

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO