Chief Financial Officer Of Transmedics Group Trades $356.70 Thousand In Company Stock

 8 days ago
Stephen Gordon, Chief Financial Officer at Transmedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 7, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 7, Stephen Gordon bought 10,000 Transmedics Group shares at a price of $0.67 per share, for a total of $6,700. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at a price of $35.00 to raise a total of $350,000 from the sale.

Benzinga

