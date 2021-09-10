Austin Ekeler returns to practice on a limited basis, Chargers 'optimistic' he'll play Week 1 vs. Washington
The Los Angeles Chargers -- and fantasy football owners -- can exhale a little bit as it relates to Austin Ekeler. The running back made his return to practice on Friday on a limited basis and is officially ruled as questionable for Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Washington Football Team. This was the first time that Ekeler had practiced in any capacity this week as he was previously held out due to a hamstring injury.www.cbssports.com
