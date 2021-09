San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Matchup Preview (9/19/21) The Niners will play their second straight road game, this one in Philadelphia, after a scare against the Lions in Detroit. The Lions almost made a shocking fourth-quarter comeback that would have been a “shot heard ‘round the NFL.” Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are coming off of a massive win on the road against the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 32-6. The momentum favors the Eagles as the Niners had a rough first week and lost their starting running back Raheem Mostert and cornerback Jason Verrett. Philadelphia looked poised, mature, and dominated in the air and on the ground. San Francisco will have to play much harder on both sides of the ball to beat this aggressive, fearless Eagles team this week.

