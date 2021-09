ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has reached a deal with Elmira Pioneers owner Robbie Nichols to keep the team at Dunn Field through the 2026 season. The five year license agreement between Nichols and the city begins on Jan. 1, 2022, and runs through Dec. 31, 2026. The deal is pending approval of the Elmira City Council, which is scheduled to meet on Monday, Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m.