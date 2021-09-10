CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Commits to Theater Releases for Rest of 2021

Cover picture for the articleThe six films left on Disney’s 2021 slate will stick to theater releases but with shorter exclusive windows before hitting digitally. It looks like Disney’s “experiment” with Shang-Chi in theaters was a successful one. As the latest Marvel flick has dominated the box office, Disney has announced they’re committing to theatrical releases (without day-and-date options) for the rest of the year. Like Shang-Chi, however, they will see a shorter exclusivity windows.

