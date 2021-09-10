Disney Commits to Theater Releases for Rest of 2021
The six films left on Disney’s 2021 slate will stick to theater releases but with shorter exclusive windows before hitting digitally. It looks like Disney’s “experiment” with Shang-Chi in theaters was a successful one. As the latest Marvel flick has dominated the box office, Disney has announced they’re committing to theatrical releases (without day-and-date options) for the rest of the year. Like Shang-Chi, however, they will see a shorter exclusivity windows.www.cinelinx.com
