Notable Intuitive Surgical Insider Trades $5.88 Million In Company Stock

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Myriam Curet, EVP And Chief Medical Officer at Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 9, Myriam Curet bought 4,250 Intuitive Surgical shares at prices ranging from $238.91 to $328.46 per share, for a total of $1,284,012. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at a price of $1,083 to raise a total of $4,600,782 from the sale.

