CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Director Of Smartrent, Inc. Class A Common Stock Purchased $126.65 Thousand In Stock

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bruce C Strohm, Director at Smartrent, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:SMRT), made a large insider buy on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Strohm purchased 10,000 shares of Smartrent, Inc. Class A Common Stock at a price of $12.66 per share. The total transaction amounted to $126,650.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Microsoft GitHub Rival GitLab Files To Go Public In U.S., Revenue Tops $200M

Software development platform GitLab, which creates online tools to reduce the software development cycles, filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The company said that it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GTLB." In addition, the company listed...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Caesars And Lucid Group

Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) and Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) on Friday. He noticed traders are buying the October $115 calls in Caesars Entertainment Inc with the stock trading around $109. Najarian said the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 17

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Liz Young said she has been constructive on Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLI) for a long time, but the market has given her free refills of humble pie. She's staying on the trade as she still believes in the cyclical trade into the year-end.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Funds#Common Stock#Smartrent Inc#Sec
Benzinga

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Apple, Bitcoin, a Goldman Sachs ETF, Nike And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story examines the threats and opportunities as currencies go digital. Other featured articles discuss the race for a COVID-19 pill, why big U.S. companies will be ramping up dividends and buybacks, and the obstacles and challenges for the solar sector. Also, see the prospects for mining...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

Bram Berkowitz mainly writes in the financials bureau covering the banking sector. Prior to The Motley Fool, he wrote about and covered community and regional banks in New England for The Warren Group. Amazon has never looked stronger, and it's built to win the future. U.S. Bancorp survived Berkshire Hathaway's...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

Charles & Colvard Insider Makes $101.58 Thousand Stock Purchase

Ollin Sykes, Director at Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR), made a large insider buy on September 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Sykes purchased 86,050 shares of Charles & Colvard at a price of $1.7 per share. The total transaction amounted to $101,578.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Marathon Digital Holdings Stock

Jump straight to Webull! Get real-time market data, analysis tools and $0 commissions. The ascent of Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency industry has been and continues to be rapid. With that rise, we have seen new businesses emerge, such as cryptocurrency miners. One of those companies is Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Diamondback Energy Shares Are Rising

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) shares are trading higher by 3.2% at $82.60 after the company announced it initiated a share repurchase program of up to $2 billion. "Diamondback is accelerating its previously announced capital return program due to continued strong operational performance and improved capital efficiency, a supportive macro backdrop and increasing financial strength. Our plan to return 50% of Free Cash Flow quarterly through our base dividend and other return mechanisms will now begin in the fourth quarter of 2021," stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback, in Thursday's press release.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) shares rose 8.56% to $33.6 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares moved upwards by 5.3% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.8 million. Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock moved upwards...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dixie Group Sells AtlasMasland Commercial Business For $27.5M

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXYN) has sold its AtlasMasland commercial business to Mannington Mills Inc in a transaction valued at $27.5 million. The assets sold include inventory, specific machinery and equipment used exclusively in the Commercial Business, and related intellectual property. Dixie Group retained the Commercial Business' cash deposits, all...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Welcomes New Psychedelics Company In $23M M&A Transaction

The psychedelics sector has closed one of its largest M&As since its inception. On Friday, Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) confirmed that its previously announced acquisition of MagicMed Industries has gone through. Enveric is a biotech company working with cannabinoids and other molecules in the treatment of cancer-related disorders. It has welcomed...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Down 1%; Protagonist Therapeutics Shares Plummet

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.47% to 4,587.22 while the NASDAQ fell 1.05% to 15,023.11. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.85% to 4,435.65. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 41,788,110 cases with around 670,020 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,381,720 cases and 444,240 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,069,010 COVID-19 cases with 589,240 deaths. In total, there were at least 227,118,470 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,671,540 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields Over 4%

Dividend stocks are an important part of every portfolio. Those dividend payments provide a regular income that can be spent, or re-invested. Ideally, you gain through the growing value of the stock as well. Typically, companies that pay dividends to their shareholders tend to be very stable. They are less...
MARKETS
Benzinga

SoftBank Group Offloads Stake Worth $1.7B In Coupang

SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) sold 57 million shares of South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) at $29.685 per share on September 14, aggregating to $1.69 billion as per regulatory filings. Coupang's September 14 closing price was $29.87. SoftBank continues as Coupang's largest shareholder, Bloomberg reports.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How To Earn Up To 300% Dividend On Amazon Stock

Ever thought of ways you can earn a high dividend on Amazon stock? Well, this will interest you a whole lot because it might have the answers that you seek. In fact, it is possible to earn about 300% dividend on Amazon, Facebook, or Google stocks. Amazon doesn’t pay dividends to its stockholders, which has been on since its inception.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy