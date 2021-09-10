Director Of Smartrent, Inc. Class A Common Stock Purchased $126.65 Thousand In Stock
Bruce C Strohm, Director at Smartrent, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:SMRT), made a large insider buy on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Strohm purchased 10,000 shares of Smartrent, Inc. Class A Common Stock at a price of $12.66 per share. The total transaction amounted to $126,650.www.benzinga.com
