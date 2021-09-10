CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns notes: 'I haven't seen the city so happy': Kareem Hunt revels in great expectations

Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA — Kareem Hunt was born in 1995, so all he knows about the Browns’ glory days of the 1980s comes from family recollections, YouTube videos, and television specials. That makes Sunday’s season opener at Kansas City even more special for the running back from Willoughby South High School. The Browns went 11-5 in 2020, made the playoffs for the first time since 2002, and won their first playoff game since Jan. 1, 1995. Now they’re considered Super Bowl contenders.

www.indeonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Tennessee State
State
Oklahoma State
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Houdini
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Tampa Buccaneers#Chiefs#American Football#Nordonia High School#Afc#Green Bay Packers
profootballnetwork.com

Should you draft Kareem Hunt in fantasy football this year?

Running back Kareem Hunt has become a valuable contributor to the Browns’ backfield after beginning his career as a workhorse in Kansas City. He’s playing in tandem with another stout running back in Nick Chubb. Does Hunt have enough standalone value to be prioritized in fantasy football drafts?. Kareem Hunt’s...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Myles Garrett Wants to Be LeBron for the Browns: Have to Prove I'm a Playmaker

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is looking to follow in the footsteps of one of the biggest legends in the history of Cleveland sports. In an interview with Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal on Tuesday, it was mentioned to Garrett that the Browns added defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney and Malik Jackson during the offseason.
NBA
Morning Journal

Will Browns rediscover Kareem Hunt in Kansas City? Tune in to find out

Maybe Kevin Stefanski was just looking eight months into the future and saving Kareem Hunt to spring him on the Chiefs in the 2021 season opener. Hunt carried 198 times and caught 38 passes in the 2020 regular season. He had eight carries for 48 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the thrilling 48-37 wild-card playoff win over the Steelers last Jan. 10.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Has Chiefs Kingdom reconciled with Kareem Hunt?

The K.C. Chiefs open the 2021 season today, and once again will square off against a familiar face. Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will take the field against his former team for the second time, and second consecutive game, as the Browns’ season will begin on the same field where their 2020 campaign ended.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy