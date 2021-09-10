CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Broadway.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Roku Channel Gives Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist New Life. The musical series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which was canceled after two seasons on NBC, has been given a second act thanks to the Roku Channel. As previously speculated, a Christmas-themed feature film will premiere on the streaming platform this holiday season, according to Deadline. Production of Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will start this month with Lionsgate remaining onboard. Created by Austin Winsberg, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist follows the socially awkward Zoey (Jane Levy), who learns that she can hear the inner thoughts of people in the form of musical numbers. The cast of the TV show included Broadway alums Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, Lauren Graham, Peter Gallagher and Chip Zien.

www.broadway.com

Broadway.com

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Frankie A. Rodriguez and Kate Reinders in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Renewed for Third Season on Disney+. They're all in this together! Disney+ has renewed High School Musical: The...
Broadway.com

Hamilton, American Utopia & More Win Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. in "Hamilton" A slew of Broadway favorites won big at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards this past weekend. The winners include Hamilton on Disney+, American Utopia on HBO Max, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Debbie Allen and more. The filmed version of Lin-Manuel...
Broadway.com

Manu Narayan Joins the Cast of Broadway's Company

Broadway alum Manu Narayan has joined the cast of the Marianne Elliott-helmed revival of Company. He will play the role of Theo, originally played by Kyle Dean Massey, who has chosen to not return to the production. As previously reported, the new staging of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's musical will now begin performances at the Jacobs Theatre on November 15 and officially open on December 9.
Broadway.com

Lea Michele Reveals Spring Awakening Antics with Jonathan Groff and More

Lea Michele & Paul Wontorek on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Glee and stage alum Lea Michele maintains she's just a Broadway baby. On the latest episode of The Broadway Show, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek met up with Michele at her old Spring Awakening stomping grounds outside the Eugene O'Neill Theatre to talk about her move back to New York, missing the theater and her memories of Broadway.
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: First Look at Uzo Aduba in Clyde's & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Get a First Look at Uzo Aduba in Clyde's on Broadway. Here's a first look at Emmy winner Uzo Aduba as the title character in Lynn Nottage's new Broadway play Clyde's. As previously announced, Aduba will star alongside Ron Cephas Jones, Kara Young, Reza Salazar and Edmund Donovan. Directed by Kate Whoriskey, Clyde's centers on the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of a truck-stop sandwich shop. They are offered a shot at reclaiming their lives. Even as the shop’s callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by the enigmatic, zen-like chef and his belief in the possibility of the perfect sandwich. Clyde's is scheduled to play at the Hayes Theatre beginning on November 3 ahead of an opening night on November 22.
Broadway.com

It's Good to See Them, Isn't It? See the Glorious Broadway Return of Wicked

Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda in "Wicked" Broadway audiences can now officially travel back to Oz! Wicked, the long-running musical based on Gregory Maguire's novel of the same name about the two witches of Oz before Dorothy dropped in, resumed Broadway performances at the Gershwin Theatre on September 14. To celebrate, original star Kristin Chenoweth surprised theatergoers before the curtain rose. The cast, led by Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba and Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, was welcomed with boisterous applause. Feel like you were right there by watching everything from Chenoweth's surprise appearance to the musical's opening number below!
Broadway.com

See Ana Villafañe, Bianca Marroquín & the Cast of Chicago Bring Razzle Dazzle Back to Broadway

Whoopee! Chicago, the long-running musical, returned to Broadway's Ambassador Theatre on September 14. Starring Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart and Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, the production also features Tony winners Lillias White as as Matron "Mama" Morton and Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn. Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse. Go inside the razzle dazzle return by checking out the photos below!
Broadway.com

The Inheritance Scribe Matthew López to Write Remake of The Bodyguard

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of The Inheritance, is set to write a remake of the Whitney Houston film The Bodyguard for Warner Bros., according to Variety. The new movie, inspired by the 1992 romantic drama, will be produced by Lawrence Kasdan, the writer-producer of the original, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback.
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: John Clay III, Ali Stroker & More Set for Virtual Reading of Stupid Kids

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Starry Reading Announced for John C. Russell's Stupid Kids. A slew of Broadway stars will help bring John C. Russell's Stupid Kids to life in a reading for the popular Spotlight on Plays series. John Clay III, Tony nominee Lauren Patten, Tony winner Ali Stoker and Taylor Trensch will star in the livestreamed reading on September 22 at 8PM ET. Tony winner Christian Borle will read the stage directions for the play that follows four students at Joe McCarthy High School as they make their way from first through eighth period and beyond, struggling with the fears, frustrations, and longings peculiar to youth. Michael Mayer, who directed the original staging when it played off-Broadway in 1998, helms the free-to-watch reading. Click here for more information.
Broadway.com

See Beanie Feldstein, Amy Schumer and More in the Trailer for the The Humans Movie

Get ready for an unsettling Thanksgiving with the trailer for the film version of Stephen Karam's 2016 Tony-winning play The Humans. Written and directed by Karam, the A24 film, which just triumphed at the Toronto International Film Festival, will be released in theaters and on Showtime on November 24, just in time for the holiday it depicts. In The Humans, Erik Blake has gathered three generations of his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter’s apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the group’s deepest fears are laid bare. The Humans explores the hidden dread of a family and the love that binds them together. The cast features upcoming Funny Girl star Beanie Feldstein, Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins, Tony nominee Amy Schumer, Oscar nominee Steven Yeun, Oscar nominee June Squibb and Jayne Houdyshell, reprising her Tony-winning performance. Watch the trailer below!
Broadway.com

Watch Hadestown Stars Offer Up an Electrifying Performance of 'Way Down Hadestown'

Times Square went to hell on September 17 as the cast of Hadestown offered a rousing performance of "Way Down Hadestown" on Good Morning America. The Tony-winning musical, which returned to Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on September 2, stars Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice and Reeve Carney as Orpheus. Tom Hewitt is taking on the role of Hades until original Broadway cast member Patrick Page returns on November 2. Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton and Mariand Torres play the Fates and the chorus of Workers include Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Trent Saunders and Kim Steele. Watch the lively performance below!
Deadline

Tony Winner Joanna Gleason Taps Betsy Brandt, Jonathan Del Arco, Dan Bucatinsky & More For Feature Debut, ‘The Grotto’

EXCLUSIVE: Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), Jonathan Del Arco (Major Crimes), Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal), Steve Kazee (Shameless) and Susan Sullivan (The Kominsky Method) have signed on to star in The Grotto, the first feature written and directed by Tony Award-winning actress Joanna Gleason (Into the Woods). The film centers on Alice (Brandt), who uncovers her recently deceased fiancé’s secret past when she inherits part ownership of a forgotten nightclub in the Mojave Desert. Del Arco will play Victor, the owner of the nightclub, with Bucatinsky portraying Alice’s new best friend, Kip. The roles played by Kazee and Sullivan have not yet been disclosed. Actors...
The Hollywood Reporter

Mandy Patinkin to Star in Hulu Detective Drama From ‘Stumptown’ Duo

Hulu may have found its version of Knives Out. The Disney-backed streamer has handed out a pilot order for drama Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem and tapped Homeland alum Mandy Patinkin to lead the cast. Here’s how Hulu describes the potential series: “How do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something … but is one of them a killer? That’s what the World’s Once Greatest Detective, Rufus Cotesworth, and his protégée aim to discover. The truth at all...
GoldDerby

1991 Emmys flashback: Black performers make history, ‘Cheers’ and ‘L.A. Law’ each win #4

“Cheers” was the big winner at the 43rd Primetime Emmy Awards 30 years ago with four victories including Best Comedy Series. It was the fourth time that the classic NBC comed, which premiered in 1982, took the top honor.  But the big story at the Dennis Miller-hosted ceremony that took place Pasadena Auditorium on Aug. 25, 1991 was that a record number of Black performers were recipients of Emmys. Two-time Tony and honorary Oscar-winner James Earl Jones took home two Emmys. The voice of Darth Vader and CNN picked up Best Drama Actor for “Gabriel’s Fire,” the ABC’s crime series in...
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Movie Set at Roku, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Cast Revealed, ‘First Wives Club’ Renewed, Bob Odenkirk Back Filming ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘Charmed’ Casting and More!

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Christmas movie is officially set at Roku. The former NBC series will film a wrap up movie of sorts featuring all of the main cast from series. The door is also open for Roku to possibly produce more down the line if they find the movie successful. Additionally, all 25 episodes of the season will stream on Roku. Picking up where things were left in the season 2 finale, the movie will be released this holiday season for free on Roku.
femalefirst.co.uk

Billy Porter to direct queer teen comedy To Be Real

Billy Porter will direct queer teen comedy 'To Be Real', a new project from Gabrielle Union's I’ll Have Another production company. Billy Porter will direct queer teen comedy 'To Be Real'. The 51-year-old actor and singer is currently working on his feature directorial debut 'What If?' but he has also...
Broadway.com

Come From Away Stars Share What It Felt Like to Film the Show and Why It Resonates

Petrina Bromley, Emily Walton, Jenn Colella, Sharon Wheatley, Astrid Van Wieren and Q Smith in "Come From Away" (Photo: Apple TV+) To celebrate the recent release of the filmed stage production of Broadway's Come From Away on Apple TV+, Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper talked with the cast about performing again in front of an audience, what they hope audiences get out of the musical and the importance of theater accessibility.
Broadway.com

Watch Aaron Tveit, André De Shields, Kristin Chenoweth & Go 'On Top of the World' with Kelly Clarkson

In the season three premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol winner and daytime television host recruited Broadway's best for a lively welcome back to small screens. Moulin Rouge! The Musical's Aaron Tveit and Natalie Mendoza, André De Shields, Kristin Chenoweth, Ben Vereen and Joel Grey performed Imagine Dragons' ultra-catchy "On Top of the World" throughout the city of New York. Check out the delightful performance below!
Broadway.com

Get a First Look at Miguel Cervantes, Jin Ha & the Cast Ushering Hamilton Back to Broadway

Daniel Yearwood, Miguel Cervantes, James Monroe Iglehart & Fergie L. Philippe. Go into the room where it happens thanks to these fresh production photos from Hamilton. As previously announced, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning hit returns to its Broadway home at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on September 14. Leading the company is Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton with Jin Ha as Aaron Burr. The production also sees the return of Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Tamar Greene as George Washington, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Euan Morton as King George III, Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. Check out the new photos below!
