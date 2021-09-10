Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Roku Channel Gives Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist New Life. The musical series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which was canceled after two seasons on NBC, has been given a second act thanks to the Roku Channel. As previously speculated, a Christmas-themed feature film will premiere on the streaming platform this holiday season, according to Deadline. Production of Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will start this month with Lionsgate remaining onboard. Created by Austin Winsberg, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist follows the socially awkward Zoey (Jane Levy), who learns that she can hear the inner thoughts of people in the form of musical numbers. The cast of the TV show included Broadway alums Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, Lauren Graham, Peter Gallagher and Chip Zien.www.broadway.com
