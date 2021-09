MINNEAPOLIS - After a month of training camp and three preseason games, it’s now game week for the Minnesota Vikings. Not only are the Vikings preparing for the first game of 2021 that actually matters, they’re preparing to go on the road in front of a capacity crowd at Cincinnati in what should be a hostile environment. After a year without fans, the Vikings got a taste of what that will feel like again in their final preseason game at Kansas City.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO