Minnesota State

Improvements coming, but state highway pavement condition forecasted to continue worsening in southwest Minnesota, including Kandiyohi County

By Shelby Lindrud
West Central Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat was part of the message received at Tuesday's Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners meeting when Lindsey Bruer, MnDOT District 8 Planning director presented the 10-year Capital Highway Investment Plan. "This is kind of a worst-case scenario," Bruer said, adding MnDOT's modeling is normally more conservative then what actually happens....

www.wctrib.com

