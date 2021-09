During the early and mid-2010s, the Lob City Los Angeles Clippers were supposed to be the next big dynasty. With Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan on the team, there was this sense that they could go all the way and win multiple titles. In the end, that's not what happened as the team never even made it past the second round. Their biggest failure came in 2015 as the team gave up a 3-1 series lead to the Houston Rockets, all while blowing a massive lead in the fourth quarter in Game 6.

