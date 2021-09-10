CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints release Jeff Heath, place Ken Crawley and Tre’Quan Smith on IR

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saints have made a few Friday roster moves before heading to Jacksonville for their Week One matchup against the Packers. New Orleans has released safety Jeff Heath and placed cornerback Ken Crawley (hamstring) and receiver Tre'Quan Smith (hamstring) on injured reserve. Heath signed with New Orleans in mid-August. He...

