Saints release Jeff Heath, place Ken Crawley and Tre’Quan Smith on IR

The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (hamstring) on the short-term injured reserve Friday. (Nick Underhill on Twitter) Smith was placed on the short-term injured reserve and will miss the next three games. He’s dealt with a hamstring injury since the beginning of August and has barely practiced throughout training camp. Smith is eligible to return Week 4 against the New York Giants. With star wideout Michael Thomas (ankle) also out through October, the Saints are extremely thin at wide receiver. Marquez Callaway, Chris Hogan, and Lil’ Jordan Humphrey are currently the top receivers on the Saints’ depth chart. Callaway should see an uptick in targets, and fantasy managers can expect his stock to rise with the latest news. Hogan and Humphrey could have value in deep-league formats but are not on the fantasy radar in Week 1 against a tough Green Bay Packers secondary.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO