CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Filip Hrgovic Scores Five Knockdowns, Stops Marko Radonjic In Fourth Round

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilip Hrgovic finally found a heavyweight to fight, though didn’t let him stick around long enough to enjoy the moment. The 2016 Olympic Bronze medalist and Top 10 heavyweight contender from Croatia overwhelmed Montenegro’s Marko Radonjic in a fourth-round stoppage win. Hrgovic scored five knockdowns before the fight was halted in the opening seconds of round four Friday evening at Worthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria.

www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Exposes ‘Rigged’ Belfort Fight

Evander Holyfield said he didn’t lose his fight against Vitor Belfort at Triller. He said, “I’m not hurt.”. He said he wasn’t knocked out. “I think it was a bad call, the referee shouldn’t have stopped the fight that quick.”. The UFC middleweight fighter Makhmud Muradov is the only MMA...
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Eddie Hearn
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Joshua Looks Massive, Looks Like an Absolute Unit in Training Camp

Eddie Hearn, promoter for heavyweight Anthony Joshua, rejects the recent chatter that his boxer is looking 'small' in his ongoing training camp. Joshua has been showing off a slimmer physique as he prepares to defend his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO world titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

George Foreman On The Best Boxer He Ever Saw

Heavyweight boxing is charted with many great champions down through the decades and chronicles of the sweet science. While heavyweights in today’s times are bigger than those of years gone by, with the likes of Alexander Usyk of the Ukraine who challenges Anthony Joshua soon, sharing roughly the same dimensions height and weight-wise as former champion George Foreman, some things hold true to both Usyk’s and Foreman’s respective eras.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knockdown#Combat#Fourth Round#Croatian#Wba#Ibf Wbo Ibo#Wbo#Boxingscene Com#Jakendabox
Wrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Sabotages’ Gervonta Davis Fight

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has seemingly ruined a huge boxing contest. A bout between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia had been on the cards and the potential fight could have come to fruition. After Garcia’s stoppage of Luke Campbell on Jan. 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, he not only called out Davis but promised to knock him out inside two rounds.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Bad Remark’ To Tyron Woodley Leaks?

The Youtube star Jake Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) recently said that the former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is underestimating him, as their eight-round boxing clash is around the corner. While Paul is taking part in his fourth bout, Woodley is making his pro boxing debut. Woodley is the most experienced fighter that Paul has ever faced.
COMBAT SPORTS
Sporting News

Vitor Belfort stops Evander Holyfield in round one

MMA legend Vitor Belfort stopped former heavyweight champion of the world Evander Holyfield in the first round of their bout in Florida on Sunday. Holyfield, 58, stepped in on late notice after Oscar De La Hoya contracted COVID-19 and unfortunately looked like a man who hadn't had a pro fight in more than a decade.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison Falls Through, Tszyu Hunts For Next Foe

Rising junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu had hoped to face former world champion Tony Harrison in November, but that contest has fallen through. Talks were ongoing to secure Harrison for a showdown with Tszyu on a date in November, in Australia. “We thought we had a deal! We’ve made a...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Shane Mosley Reveals He Bet $1M On Himself To Beat Canelo In 2012 Loss When Purse Was $600K

“Sugar” Shane Mosley’s unanimous decision loss to Canelo Alvarez not only impacted his professional record but his wallet as well, the Hall of Fame fighter has revealed. "They were gonna pay me $600,000 [for the Alvarez fight], but I made a bet for a million dollars that I was gonna beat Canelo, and if I would've won I’d have $6 million," Mosley told Mario Lopez on “OK Bet.”
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Arum: What The F--- Is Wilder Talking About? Commission Doctor Diagnosed Fury With COVID

Bob Arum is baffled by Deontay Wilder’s claim that Tyson Fury didn’t really contract COVID-19. Fury’s illness caused a 2½-month postponement of their third WBC heavyweight title fight, from July 24 to October 9. Wilder reiterated during an appearance last week on “The PBC Podcast” that he feels Fury faked a COVID diagnosis because he struggled during training camp against younger sparring partners.
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

US Open 2021: Dan Evans loses to Daniil Medvedev in fourth round

Britain's Dan Evans was outclassed by second seed Daniil Medvedev as the dominant Russian reached the US Open quarter-finals. Evans, who had been seeking to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final, lost 6-3 6-4 6-3 to the 2019 runner-up. Medvedev has not dropped a set at this tournament and the...
TENNIS
kfgo.com

Tennis-Berrettini survives five-set test to reach U.S. Open fourth round

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini survived a third-round test from Ilya Ivashka to win 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 2-6 6-3, firing off 27 aces in front of an adoring Grandstand crowd on Saturday. A handful of unforced errors cost the first-set tiebreak for the Wimbledon runner-up, who...
TENNIS
Boxing Scene

Dalton Smith Forced To Go Distance, Outboxes Brian Palaez For Decision Win On Hrgovic-Radonjic Card

Dalton Smith saw his knockout streak end, though with his perfect record still intact. The unbeaten junior welterweight prospect outclassed Madrid’s Brian Palaez, cruising a ten-round, unanimous decision win Friday evening at Worthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria. Scores were 99-91 on all three cards in favor of Smith, who was forced to go to the scorecards for the first time since his first pro fight more than two years ago.
COMBAT SPORTS
Reuters

Djokovic dispatches old rival Nishikori to reach fourth round

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - After tackling two U.S. Open debutants, Novak Djokovic faced an old foe on Saturday, reaching the fourth round with a 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 6-2 win over Kei Nishikori to stay on course for a record 21st major title that would complete the calendar Grand Slam.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy