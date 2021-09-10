Filip Hrgovic Scores Five Knockdowns, Stops Marko Radonjic In Fourth Round
Filip Hrgovic finally found a heavyweight to fight, though didn’t let him stick around long enough to enjoy the moment. The 2016 Olympic Bronze medalist and Top 10 heavyweight contender from Croatia overwhelmed Montenegro’s Marko Radonjic in a fourth-round stoppage win. Hrgovic scored five knockdowns before the fight was halted in the opening seconds of round four Friday evening at Worthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria.www.boxingscene.com
